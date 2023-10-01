The best FC 24 kits and how much they cost

Our FC 24 best kits shortlist is in – with Aberdeen and Frosinone among the unfancied inclusions. Fear not, fans of big clubs: EA Sports FC 24 also contains some essential Ultimate Team fashion items from FC Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester City. But the purposes of this catalogue isn’t just to look good. Sneaky use of the transfer market can also turn rarer kits into precious coins. All is explained below, in your FC 24 best kits guide.

FC Bayern (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 2,500

Harry Kane’s new third kit is quite the thing of beauty. The shirt is off-white, with subtle burgundy patterning. It’s not the only bit of good news for the England skipper: he also sneaks into the top ten on the FC 24 ratings list. If you don’t fancy wearing it but unearth one on a pack, get it straight onto the transfer market for an easy 2,000 coins.

Aberdeen (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Cinch Prem (SPFL)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 5,000 coins

Celtic and Rangers may be newcomers to the FC 24 stadiums list, but the best kit in the Scottish top flight comes from outside Glasgow. It comes from Aberdeen. They’ve had some classy red home strips over the years, but the one we’re in love with is this away number. Sadly, we’re not the only one: it’s received some justified hype and regularly goes extinct on the secondary market. So you’ll need a quick trigger finger to snap it up.

Frosinone (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A TIM (ITA 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 3000 coins



Italian fashion sensitivities mean Serie A kits are always a treat when found in a pack, and this year is no exception. From that division, Frosinone are the team to look out for. Why? Because they’re the only team in that league whose kits are silver, rather than gold. That gives all three of their cards value, due to rarity. This orange home effort is the best of the trio, but you can also earn around 700 coins from the white away kit, and 600 coins for the blue third one.

Chelsea (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 1,800 coins

Any time we list a major Premier League club on this annual feature it causes some social media debate. But the new Stamford Bridge home strip just can’t be ignored. At club level, it’s rare to see a shirt that doesn’t have a sponsor, and the simple blue Nike design is understated and elegant. Need some swish moves to toast your latest goal while wearing it? Then bookmark GR’s FC 24 celebrations guide.

Manchester City (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 2,400 coins



Yeah, I know, another big Premier League side. But there aren’t many others in the game who sneak lightning bolts onto their kit, along with a cool dark blue background, complemented by pink logos. Not only does it look ace, but the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne really showcase the footy sim’s next new gameplay feature: FC 24 PlayStyles. Whack that link if you need a full breakdown of how every last one of them works.

Levante LP (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Liga F (ESP 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 1,900 coins

Want another lighting-based kit to pair with that Man City one? Venture to Liga F to grab this eye-popping red number. It’s brand new for this year’s game, as the Spanish top division is one of two women’s leagues added to the game. We expect its value to rise as more players discover it, so if you can find one for under 2,000 coins, snap it up. You can then either wear it in game, or re-list it for a tidy profit.

Albacete BP (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga Hypermotion (ESP 2)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4,400 coins



The black-and-pink combo is in demand after Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami – so EA have cunningly switched the card type of their home strip from silver to gold. That means you need to look a little deeper if you want to separate yourself from the pack. Step forward, Albacete. This away strip is downright gorgeous, and at time of writing there are only four available on the market – so it should hold its value throughout the season.

Mexico (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 800 coins



Kings of the national kit this year are Hugo Sanchez’s home nation. This beige and red offering sings with Miztec art and Aztec deities, and boasts a badge that will bring back happy memories of the 1986 World Cup for those of a certain vintage. Gary Lineker, Steve Hodge, the hand of god, Argentina sneaking the final with seven minutes to go… sorry, got carried away there for a bit. Great kit though, innit?

RKC Waalwijk (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Eredivisie (NED 1)

Card type: Bronze rare

Cost: 200 coins



We’ve featured a number of expensive kits on this list, so here’s one that anyone will be able to afford no matter their FC 24 skill moves proficiency. The Waalwijk strip neatly combines two different shades of green with a classic orange trim and badge that understatedly gets across its Dutch-ness. There are already a ton of fun Eredivisie cards in this year’s game. Pick them up and then kit them out in this for full authenticity – or even consider using Waalwijk in FC 24 career mode.