The FC 24 PlayStyles list offers the biggest change to gameplay in years for the series once known as FIFA. EA Sports FC 24 adds 34 of these special abilities, which function much like Madden 24 X-Factors. Below, in A to Z form, we explain what each of them does. Those with a PlayStyle+ ability get even greater effectiveness in that specific category. Have our FC 24 skill moves and FC 24 celebrations guides at the ready for once you’ve mastered the FC 24 PlayStyles list.
The complete FC 24 PlayStyles list
- Acrobatic (Physical): Improved accuracy on volleys, and acrobatic volley animations.
- Aerial (Physical): Higher jumps and improved aerial presence.
- Anticipate (Defending): Improved chances of standing tackle success, and ability to stop the ball during a tackle.
- Block (Defending): Increased reach when performing blocks and more chance of a successful block.
- Bruiser (Defending): Greater strength when performing physical tackles.
- Chip Shot (Scoring): Performs chip shots faster with greater accuracy.
- Cross Claimer (Goalkeeper): Tries to accept crosses before opponent.
- Dead Ball (Scoring): Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve and accuracy. Ball preview line is longer.
- Far Throw (Goalkeeper): Target players further away with thrown passes.
- Finesse Shot (Scoring): Performs finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy.
- First Touch (Ball Control): Reduced error when trapping the ball, and fast transition to dribbling.
- Incisive Pass (Passing): Through passes more accurate, more curve on swerve passes, and more speed on Precision Passes.
- Intercept (Defending): Increased reach and improved chance of possession on interceptions.
- Far Reach (Goalkeeper): More effective at saving shots from outside the box.
- Flair (Ball Control): Fancy passes and shots have improved accuracy. Flair animations when appropriate.
- Footwork (Goalkeeper): Saves with feet more often, meaning more close-range saves.
- Jockey (Defending): Increased max speed of Sprint Jockey and improved transition speed.
- Long Ball Pass (Passing): Lob and lofted through balls are faster, more accurate, and difficult to intercept.
- Long Throw (Physical): Performs throw-ins with increased power and distance.
- Pinged Pass (Passing): Passes travel faster without impacting the receiver’s trapping difficulty.
- Power Header (Scoring): Performs headers with increased power and accuracy.
- Power Shot (Scoring): Performs power shots faster and with increased speed.
- Press Proven (Ball Control): Close control when dribbling at jog speed, and strong shielding abilities.
- Quick Reflexes (Goalkeeper): Increased reflexes and reactions for shots inside the box.
- Quick Step (Physical): Accelerates faster during Explosive Sprint.
- Rapid (Ball Control): Higher sprint speed while dribbling, and reduced chance of making an error.
- Relentless (Ball Control): Reduced fatigue loss and increased recovery at half-time.
- Rush Out (Goalkeeper): More aggressive at coming out for over-the-top or through balls.
- Slide Tackle (Defending): Stops balls directly at feet when performing a slide tackle.
- Technical (Ball Control): Higher speed on Controlled Sprints, and more precision on wide turns when dribbling.
- Tiki Taka (Passing): Executes difficult first-time passes with accuracy, using back heels when appropriate.
- Trickster (Ball Control): Able to perform unique skill moves.
- Trivela (Physical): Uses outside-of-the-foot passes with reduced error.
- Whipped Pass (Passing): Crosses are accurate, travel faster and with extra curve.