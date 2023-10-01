The FC 24 PlayStyles list offers the biggest change to gameplay in years for the series once known as FIFA. EA Sports FC 24 adds 34 of these special abilities, which function much like Madden 24 X-Factors. Below, in A to Z form, we explain what each of them does. Those with a PlayStyle+ ability get even greater effectiveness in that specific category. Have our FC 24 skill moves and FC 24 celebrations guides at the ready for once you’ve mastered the FC 24 PlayStyles list.

The complete FC 24 PlayStyles list

(Image credit: EA)