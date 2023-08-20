All the Madden 24 X-Factors and Superstars in one guide

The Madden 24 X-Factors list brings the best news possible for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Three of their Super Bowl favourites – Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Darius Slay Jr – all get upgraded to elite status in Madden 24. X-Factors ensure that the game's best players feel unique. Also key are Superstars, who score bonus skills to take into matches both online and off. Below we outline all the launch abilities and superstars, as well as the complete Madden 24 X-Factors player list.

The Madden 24 X-Factors player list

Below are all the players with an X-Factor in Madden 24. Most of these players also feature prominently on the Madden 24 overall ratings list. It's an especially big year for Josh Allen, having also won the Madden 24 cover vote.

BENGALS: Joe Burrow (QB) – Run & Gun

BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR) – Double Me

BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka

BILLS: Stefon Diggs (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

BILLS: Von Miller (RE) – Fearmonger

BILLS: Tre’Davious White (CB) – Shutdown

BRONCOS: Patrick Surtain II (CB) – Shutdown

BROWNS: Nick Chubb (RB) – Wrecking Ball

BROWNS: Myles Garrett (RE) – Unstoppable Force

BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me

BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB) – Run Stuffer

CHARGERS: Austin Ekeler (HB) – Wrecking Ball

CHARGERS: Keenan Allen (WR) – Max Security

CHARGERS: Joey Bosa (LOLB) – Unstoppable Force

CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement

CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka

CHIEFS: Travis Kelce (TE) – Double Me

CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift

COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT) – Unstoppable Force

COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WR) – Ankle Breaker

COMMANDERS: Jonathan Allen (DT) – Momentum Shift

COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (RE) – Unstoppable Force

DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

DOLPHINS: Janel Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck

EAGLES: Jalen Hurts (QB) – Run & Gun

EAGLES: AJ Brown (WR) – Max Security

EAGLES: Darius Slay Jr (CB) – Shutdown

49ERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker

49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up

49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Zone Hawk

49ERS: Nick Bosa (RE) – Relentless

49ERS: Deebo Samuel (WR) – Yac 'Em Up

GIANTS: Saquon Barkley (HB) – First One Free

GIANTS: Dexter Lawrence (DT) – Blitz

PACKERS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown

RAIDERS: Josh Jacobs (HB) – Wrecking Ball

RAIDERS: DaVante Adams (WR) – Double Me

RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby (LOLB) – Relentless

RAMS: Aaron Donald (RE) – Blitz

RAMS: Cooper Kupp (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz

RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE) – Rac ‘Em Up

RAVENS: Roquan Smith (MLB) – Reinforcement

SAINTS: Demario Davis (MLB) – Reinforcement

SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me

STEELERS: TJ Watt (LOLB) – Unstoppable Force

STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (RE) – Fearmonger

TITANS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train

VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me

The full Madden 24 X-Factors list

These are the Madden 24 X-Factors assigned to the above players. Sadly, you won't find any of these assigned to those on the Madden 24 rookie ratings list just yet.

Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch

Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles

Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased

Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped

Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes

Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts

Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw

Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage

Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket

Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker

First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle

Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

Max Security: High success rate on possession catches

Momentum Shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped

Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure

Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches

Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points

Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

Run & Gun: Player has perfect accuracy when entering the zone

Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays

Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage

Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more interceptions on contested catches

Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding

Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms

Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage

All Madden 24 Superstars

(Image credit: EA)

Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but are still blessed with skills that outperform their stats. These are all the ones found in Madden 24 at launch. Still need help choosing who to control? Then take a peek at the Madden 24 best teams list.