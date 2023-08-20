All the Madden 24 X-Factors and Superstars in one guide

The Madden 24 X-Factors list brings the best news possible for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Three of their Super Bowl favourites – Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Darius Slay Jr – all get upgraded to elite status in Madden 24. X-Factors ensure that the game's best players feel unique. Also key are Superstars, who score bonus skills to take into matches both online and off. Below we outline all the launch abilities and superstars, as well as the complete Madden 24 X-Factors player list.
The Madden 24 X-Factors player list
Below are all the players with an X-Factor in Madden 24. Most of these players also feature prominently on the Madden 24 overall ratings list. It's an especially big year for Josh Allen, having also won the Madden 24 cover vote.
- BENGALS: Joe Burrow (QB) – Run & Gun
- BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR) – Double Me
- BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka
- BILLS: Stefon Diggs (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- BILLS: Von Miller (RE) – Fearmonger
- BILLS: Tre’Davious White (CB) – Shutdown
- BRONCOS: Patrick Surtain II (CB) – Shutdown
- BROWNS: Nick Chubb (RB) – Wrecking Ball
- BROWNS: Myles Garrett (RE) – Unstoppable Force
- BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me
- BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB) – Run Stuffer
- CHARGERS: Austin Ekeler (HB) – Wrecking Ball
- CHARGERS: Keenan Allen (WR) – Max Security
- CHARGERS: Joey Bosa (LOLB) – Unstoppable Force
- CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement
- CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka
- CHIEFS: Travis Kelce (TE) – Double Me
- CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift
- COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT) – Unstoppable Force
- COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WR) – Ankle Breaker
- COMMANDERS: Jonathan Allen (DT) – Momentum Shift
- COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (RE) – Unstoppable Force
- DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- DOLPHINS: Janel Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck
- EAGLES: Jalen Hurts (QB) – Run & Gun
- EAGLES: AJ Brown (WR) – Max Security
- EAGLES: Darius Slay Jr (CB) – Shutdown
- 49ERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker
- 49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up
- 49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Zone Hawk
- 49ERS: Nick Bosa (RE) – Relentless
- 49ERS: Deebo Samuel (WR) – Yac 'Em Up
- GIANTS: Saquon Barkley (HB) – First One Free
- GIANTS: Dexter Lawrence (DT) – Blitz
- PACKERS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown
- RAIDERS: Josh Jacobs (HB) – Wrecking Ball
- RAIDERS: DaVante Adams (WR) – Double Me
- RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby (LOLB) – Relentless
- RAMS: Aaron Donald (RE) – Blitz
- RAMS: Cooper Kupp (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz
- RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE) – Rac ‘Em Up
- RAVENS: Roquan Smith (MLB) – Reinforcement
- SAINTS: Demario Davis (MLB) – Reinforcement
- SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me
- STEELERS: TJ Watt (LOLB) – Unstoppable Force
- STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (RE) – Fearmonger
- TITANS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train
- VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me
The full Madden 24 X-Factors list
These are the Madden 24 X-Factors assigned to the above players. Sadly, you won't find any of these assigned to those on the Madden 24 rookie ratings list just yet.
- Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch
- Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles
- Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased
- Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped
- Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes
- Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts
- Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw
- Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage
- Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket
- Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker
- First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
- Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt
- Max Security: High success rate on possession catches
- Momentum Shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped
- Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure
- Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches
- Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points
- Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Run & Gun: Player has perfect accuracy when entering the zone
- Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays
- Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage
- Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more interceptions on contested catches
- Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding
- Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle
- Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms
- Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle
- Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage
All Madden 24 Superstars
Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but are still blessed with skills that outperform their stats. These are all the ones found in Madden 24 at launch. Still need help choosing who to control? Then take a peek at the Madden 24 best teams list.
- BEARS: DJ Moore (WR)
- BENGALS: Tee Higgins (WR)
- BILLS: Micah Hyde (FS)
- BILLS: Jordan Poyer (SS)
- BRONCOS: Justin Simmons (FS)
- BROWNS: Amari Cooper (WR)
- BROWNS: Wyatt Teller (RG)
- BROWNS: Za'Darius Smith (LE)
- BUCCANEERS: Tristan Wirfs (RT)
- BUCCANEERS: Ryan Jensen (C)
- BUCCANEERS: Vita Vea (DT)
- BUCCANEERS: Shaquil Barrett (LOLB)
- BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin (WR)
- CARDINALS: Budda Baker (SS)
- CHARGERS: Justin Herbert (QB)
- CHARGERS: Mike Williams (WR)
- CHARGERS: Khalil Mack (ROLB)
- COLTS: Jonathan Taylor (HB)
- COLTS: Quenton Nelson (LG)
- COMMANDERS: Chase Young (LE)
- COWBOYS: Dak Prescott (QB)
- COWBOYS: CeeDee Lamb (WR)
- COWBOYS: Tyron Smith (LT)
- COWBOYS: Zack Martin (RG)
- COWBOYS: Trevon Diggs (CB)
- COWBOYS: Stephon Gilmore (CB)
- DOLPHINS: Terron Armstead (LT)
- DOLPHINS: Jaylen Waddle (WR)
- EAGLES: Dallas Goedert (TE)
- EAGLES: Jason Kelce (C)
- EAGLES: Lane Johnson (RT)
- EAGLES: Fletcher Cox (DT)
- EAGLES: Haason Reddick (LOLB)
- FALCONS: Kyle Pitts (TE)
- FALCONS: Calais Campbell (RE)
- FALCONS: AJ Terrell Jr (CB)
- FALCONS: Jessie Bates III (FS)
- FALCONS: Younghoe Koo (K)
- 49ERS: Trent Williams (LT)
- JAGUARS: Trevor Lawrence (QB)
- JAGUARS: Brandon Scherff (RG)
- JETS: Aaron Rodgers (QB)
- JETS: Mekhi Becton Sr (RT)
- JETS: Quinnen Williams (DT)
- JETS: Sauce Gardner (CB)
- LIONS: Amon-Ra St Brown (WR)
- PACKERS: Aaron Jones (HB)
- PACKERS: David Bakhtiari (LT)
- PACKERS: Kenny Clark (DT)
- PACKERS: Rashan Gary (LOLB)
- PANTHERS: Brian Burns (DE)
- PATRIOTS: Matthew Judon (LOLB)
- RAIDERS: Daniel Carlson (K)
- RAIDERS: Chandler Jones (ROLB)
- RAVENS: Ronnie Stanley (LT)
- RAVENS: Marlon Humphrey (CB)
- RAVENS: Justin Tucker (K)
- SAINTS: Alvin Kamara (HB)
- SAINTS: Cameron Jordan (LE)
- SAINTS: Marshon Lattimore (CB)
- STEELERS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS)
- STEELERS: Diontae Johnson (WR)
- TITANS: Kevin Byard (FS)
- TITANS: Jeffery Simmons (RE)
- VIKINGS: Harrison Smith (SS)
- VIKINGS: Danielle Hunter (LOLB)