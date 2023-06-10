Madden 24 overall ratings list predicts the top 50 players

The first batch of Madden 24 overall ratings are many fans’ focus following its June reveal. Madden 24 is coming on Friday, August 18, and we should see player numbers a couple of weeks before that. In the meantime, the official Madden NFL Ratings Database offers some tidy teases. Below we profile the projected elite seven, before unleashing Madden 24 overall ratings predictions for the current top 50.

1 Aaron Donald (RE, LA Rams) - 99

Former team-mate Jalen Ramsey recently called Donald the best defensive player in NFL history. The end-of-season rankings for Madden 23 reflected that, affording Donald the highest possible score and attributes that made him marginally superior to fellow Madden 23 99 Club members. Another 99 in Madden 24 looks locked in, ahead of what some speculate will be Donald’s final season clattering opposition QBs.

2 Myles Garrett (RE, Cleveland) - 99

While retirement rumors swirl around Donald every offseason, fellow defensive end Garrett looks set to dominate for years to come. In 2022 he racked up 16 sacks, 37 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles, which will surely be sufficient to earn another 99 overall this year.

3 Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City) - 99

The official Madden ratings database currently has Pat Mahomes’ favorite target listed third. However, independent site Madden Ratings reckon the pass-snaffling tight end is on target for top spot. Going by his season-ending smack talk he’d also fit right in on the WWE 2K23 roster.

4 Trent Williams (LT, San Francisco) - 99

Not only is the 49ers’ huge left tackle on track for another entry into the 99 Club, but San Francisco also occupies a deserved spot on our Madden 24 best teams list. Other offensive lineman sure to be challenging Williams for best-in-show credentials are Dallas guard Zack Martin, and Philadelphia tackle Lane Johnson.

5 Davante Adams (WR, Las Vegas) - 98

Adams kicked off last season as another 99 Club member, but lost one OVR point over the course of the season – and looks like just missing out on a return to that elite crew. Vegas’ star receiver faces an intriguing campaign on the real turf with new addition Jimmy Garoppolo under center, but we still expect him to edge ahead of Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs as the game’s highest-rated wideout.

6 Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City) - 98

There’ll be no third box appearance for this year’s Super Bowl winning quarterback. Instead, Buffalo Bills signal caller Josh Allen won the internal Madden 24 cover vote. However, Allen is unlikely to overhaul Mahomes from a numbers perspective. As well as being assured of elite attributes for both passing and elusiveness, Perfect Pat’s one-handed diving throw animation is perfectly captured. In real and virtual life, he remains the QB to beat.

7 Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami) - 98

Mahomes’ former team-mate transformed the Dolphins offense under Mike McDaniel, cruising to 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. That saw Hill earn an attributes upgrade in Week 10, nudging up from 97 to an almost imperious 98. Wondering why there aren’t any newcomers joining Hill here? EA keeps draftee ratings low – but you can see how we reckon Bryce Young and company will fare in GR’s Madden 24 rookie ratings guide.

The top 50 projected Madden 24 overall ratings

Here’s how the live Madden ratings look as of Saturday, June 10. Note that DeAndre Hopkins finished last season with a 95 OVR, but we’ve left him off the list for now given his status as a free agent. The same is true of Dalvin Cook, who clocked an overall of 92.