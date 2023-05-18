Madden 24 rookie ratings predictions for Bryce Young and more

Madden 24 rookie ratings are expected later in the summer – but with the draft over, there’s already plenty of speculation around how the cream of the crop will handle. Head of the Madden 24 pack is new Carolina QB Bryce Young, while Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is another name the community can’t wait to play as. We take a closer look at those guys below, and offer up predictions for the entire 2023 draft class first round, in your Madden 24 rookie ratings guide.

1. Bryce Young (QB, Carolina Panthers) - 76

Desmond Ridder was the highest-rated rookie in the 2022 draft class, with a meagre 70 score – but Atlanta didn’t claim Cincinnati’s college QB until the 3rd round, with the 74th overall pick. (Kenny Pickett went higher, but his OVR was an even lowlier 68.) Don’t expect EA to be quite so stingy this year. The Panthers traded multiple picks to the Bears in order to take Young at number one, and he’ll start from the get-go following a 3328 yard, 32 TD campaign. Expect an OVR of 76 or higher for the Crimson Tide colossus.

2. CJ Stroud (QB, Houston Texans - 73

Two more quarterbacks were taken in the first round this year. Ohio State signal caller Stroud went to the Texans at #2, while the Indianapolis Colts shocked all of football by grabbing Florida speedster Anthony Richardson at #4. We’re tipping both to earn overall ratings of 73. With the three QB-needy teams set, it meant projected first rounder Will Levis falling to the Titans in Round 2. He’s not on our list below, but we still reckon he’ll score more than Ridder in 2022: we’re going with an OVR of 71 for the former Kentucky headliner.

3. Will Anderson (LB, Houston Texans) - 77

Traditionally EA plays it conservatively with first-round QBs, but there are no such concerns at the linebacker position. Aidan Hutchinson strolled into Madden 23 with an OVR of 77, and more than lived up to that rating as the Detroit Lions’ standout defensive player. Expect Will Anderson to have a similar impact in Houston after winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Nagurski Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and Lombardi Award in his final season at Alabama. We expect him to emulate that lofty Hutchinson overall score of 77.

5. Devon Witherspoon (CB, Seattle Seahawks) - 77

Sauce Gardner was granted the top overall rating at cornerback last year, on 78 – and the 4th overall pick owned opposition wide receivers in his first season for the New York Jets. Witherspoon, then, has a high precedent to live up to. We’re expecting him to be rated slightly lower than Gardner, on 77. Three fellow first-round CBs should receive ratings in the mid-70s: Emmanuel Forbes (Washington Commanders), Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots), and Deonte Banks (New York Giants).

8. Bijan Robinson (HB, Atlanta Falcons) - 78

There’s a strong chance that Robinson earns the biggest score of this entire draft crop. Seahawks rusher Kenneth Walker notched a 77 OVR last year, and Robinson looks to be even more NFL ready. He clocked 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final year at Texas, at a ridiculous average of 6.1 yards per carry. Expect him to dominate in both Madden and real-life. It’s a good class for wide receivers as well as running backs, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (WR, Los Angeles Chargers) and Zay Flowers (WR, Baltimore Ravens) all likely to earn OVRs of 76 or higher.

99. Jake Moody (K, San Francisco 49ers) - 76

Like Will Levis, you won’t find Moody on the list below because it’s specific to first-rounders – but we had to give him a mention, and a prediction. Michigan’s Exocet leg made him the first kicker since 2016 to be taken in the top 100 picks, following Tampa Bay’s Roberto Aguayo. (Let’s not discuss how that one turned out.) Moody went 38 for 39 from inside 40 yards over the last two years, so his kicking accuracy stat is going to be in the high 80s – and we expect him to be granted an initial OVR of 76.

Madden 24 rookie ratings list – predictions for all first-rounders

