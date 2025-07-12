College Football 26 best teams list and in-game NCAA rankings

The launch College Football 26 best teams list is here – and the initial NCAA rankings for the game see Alabama top the pile. It was Georgia who claimed the number one spot on the College Football 25 best teams list, but for College Football 26 the Bulldogs find themselves mixed in alongside LSU, Notre Dame, and three of the four Texas colleges. Scroll down to see the top 25 at launch, along with the worst five rosters, in our College Football 26 best teams guide.

(Image credit: EA)

Our College Football 26 best teams list is set according to each team’s offensive and defensive ratings, and correct as of Saturday, July 12 – AKA the game’s launch weekend. Alabama just about claim top spot thanks to its 89 offense and 96 defense, although those who just want to outscore other teams may be better placed in choosing Penn State, Ohio State, or Texas. All three share initial offense ratings of 91. Below is the full College Football 26 rankings list.

1. Alabama: 89 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 96

2. Penn State: 88 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 94

3. Texas: 88 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 94

4. Ohio State: 88 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 92

5. Clemson: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 90

6. Notre Dame: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 90

7. Texas A&M: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 90

8. Georgia: 88 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 92

9. LSU: 86 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 92

10. Texas Tech: 86 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 92

11. Miami: 86 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 88

12. Oregon: 86 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 92

13. Florida: 86 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 84

14. Indiana: 85 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 88

15. Arizona State: 85 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 84

16. Oklahoma: 85 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 88

17. Michigan: 85 OVR – OFF 82, DEF 92

18. Ole Miss: 85 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 86

19. Duke: 84 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 88

20. Tennessee: 84 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 88

21. SMU: 84 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 82

22. Auburn: 84 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 84

23. Missouri: 84 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 84

24. Baylor: 82 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 84

25. Illinois: 82 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 86

(Image credit: EA)

No, don’t throw stuff at your laptop screen, or launch your phone across the room. The next list isn’t our doing: we are merely the messenger. And if your team makes this particular section, it just makes for even more of a challenge in dynasty – right? Below are the default College Football 26 worst teams, as of launch weekend.