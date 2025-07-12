College Football 26 best teams list and in-game NCAA rankings
Alabama stands tall on top of the College Football 25 best teams list
The launch College Football 26 best teams list is here – and the initial NCAA rankings for the game see Alabama top the pile. It was Georgia who claimed the number one spot on the College Football 25 best teams list, but for College Football 26 the Bulldogs find themselves mixed in alongside LSU, Notre Dame, and three of the four Texas colleges. Scroll down to see the top 25 at launch, along with the worst five rosters, in our College Football 26 best teams guide.
College Football 26 best teams rankings
Our College Football 26 best teams list is set according to each team’s offensive and defensive ratings, and correct as of Saturday, July 12 – AKA the game’s launch weekend. Alabama just about claim top spot thanks to its 89 offense and 96 defense, although those who just want to outscore other teams may be better placed in choosing Penn State, Ohio State, or Texas. All three share initial offense ratings of 91. Below is the full College Football 26 rankings list.
- 1. Alabama: 89 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 96
- 2. Penn State: 88 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 94
- 3. Texas: 88 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 94
- 4. Ohio State: 88 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 92
- 5. Clemson: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 90
- 6. Notre Dame: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 90
- 7. Texas A&M: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 90
- 8. Georgia: 88 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 92
- 9. LSU: 86 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 92
- 10. Texas Tech: 86 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 92
- 11. Miami: 86 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 88
- 12. Oregon: 86 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 92
- 13. Florida: 86 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 84
- 14. Indiana: 85 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 88
- 15. Arizona State: 85 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 84
- 16. Oklahoma: 85 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 88
- 17. Michigan: 85 OVR – OFF 82, DEF 92
- 18. Ole Miss: 85 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 86
- 19. Duke: 84 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 88
- 20. Tennessee: 84 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 88
- 21. SMU: 84 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 82
- 22. Auburn: 84 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 84
- 23. Missouri: 84 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 84
- 24. Baylor: 82 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 84
- 25. Illinois: 82 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 86
College Football 26 worst teams list
No, don’t throw stuff at your laptop screen, or launch your phone across the room. The next list isn’t our doing: we are merely the messenger. And if your team makes this particular section, it just makes for even more of a challenge in dynasty – right? Below are the default College Football 26 worst teams, as of launch weekend.
- 1. Kent State: 68 OVR – OFF 62, DEF 64
- 2. Akron: 69 OVR – OFF 67, DEF 60
- 3. Umass: 69 OVR – OFF 66, DEF 64
- 4. Missouri State: 69 OVR – OFF 66, DEF 64
- 5. Delaware: 70 OVR – OFF 67, DEF 64
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
