FC 26 skill moves guide with every trick, turn, fake and elastico

How to do all the new FC 26 skill moves like Explosive Stepover and Trickster Rainbow

(Image credit: EA)
Trying out all the new FC 26 skill moves is an important rite of passage with each annual release. For EA FC 26, five fresh tricks debut: Explosive Stepover, Advanced Heel Flick, Drag To Chop, Elastico Variation, and New Trickster Rainbow. And all you need to do to learn them is bookmark this page, then practice practice practice. Master those plus every returning favourite with your comprehensive FC 26 skill moves guide.

FC 26 skill moves star ratings explained

London City Lionesses striker Kosovare Asllani in FC 26

(Image credit: EA)

Every player in FC 26 has a skill moves star rating of 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5. As outlined in our FC 26 review, these are now shown onscreen just below a player's name bar. One-star players can only deploy a limited set of skill moves, while five-star players are able to utilise all moves in that category – and the four skill levels below them, too.

1 Star Skill Moves

The FC 26 1 Star skill moves list

(Image credit: EA)

These are the basic tricks that every player in the entire database can pull off – even goalkeepers.

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill

PS4/PS5

Xbox One/Series X

Directional Nutmeg

Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction

Tap LB + RB + RS direction

Standing Ball Juggle

L2 + Tap R1

Hold LT + Tap RB

Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right

Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right

Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right

Flick Up

Tap R3

Tap R3

First Time Feint Turn

Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down

Hold LB + RB + flick LS down

Trickster Rainbow

Flick RS back then forward

Flick RS back then forward

2 Star Skill Moves

The majority of outfield players have two-star skill moves – so you shouldn't have any trouble whipping these out on your next venture forwards.

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill

PS4/PS5

Xbox One/Series X

Feint Forward and Turn

Flick RS down x2

Flick RS down x2

Body Feint Right/Left

Flick RS right/left

Flick RS right/left

Stepover Right/Left

Roll RS front to right/left

Roll RS front to right/left

Reverse Stepover Right/Left

Roll RS right/left to front

Roll RS right/left to front

Ball Roll Right/Left

Hold RS right/left

Hold RS right/left

Drag Back

L1 + R1 + LS flick down

LB + RB + LS flick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Most midfielders and forwards have three-star skills, enabling them to pull off returning favourites such as the Heel Chop.

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill

PS4/PS5

Xbox One/Series X

Heel Flick

RS flick up then down

RS flick up then down

Roulette Right

Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right

Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right

Roulette Left

Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left

Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left

Fake Left & Go Right

Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

Fake Right & Go Left

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left

Heel Chop Right/Left

Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left

Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left

Stutter Feint

Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left)

Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)

Feint Right & Exit Left

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left

Feint Left & Exit Right

Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

Explosive Stepover

Hold L1 + rotate RS forward to left or right

Hold LB + rotate RS forward to left or right

4 Star Skill Moves

We're edging towards elite territory now. To compete in Divisional Rivals and Weekend League, you need to master at least a few of these.

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill

PS4/PS5

Xbox One/Series X

Ball Hop (while standing)

Hold L1 + press R3

Hold LB + press R3

Ball Roll Drag

Hold L1 + flick RS up then left/right

Hold LB + flick RS up then left/right

Drag Back Turn

Hold L2 + hold RS down

Hold LT + hold RS down

Flair Nutmegs

Hold L1 + R1 then flick RS

Hold LB + RB then flick RS

Heel To Heel

RS flick up then down

RS flick up then down

Simple Rainbow

RS flick down then up twice

RS flick down then up twice

Spin Right

Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right

Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right

Spin Left

Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left

Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left

Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)

RS flick up then right/left

RS flick up then right/left

Ball Roll Cut Right

RS hold left + LS hold right

RS hold left + LS hold right

Ball Roll Cut Left

RS hold right + LS hold left

RS hold right + LS hold left

Fake Pass (while standing)

Hold R2 + Square then X

Hold RT + X then A

Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)

Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left

Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left

Quick Ball Rolls

RS hold down

RS hold down

Drag To Heel

Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left

Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left

Lane Change Right/Left

Hold L1 + RS hold right/left

Hold LB + RS hold right/left

Three Touch Roulette Right/Left

Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left

Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left

Drag Back Spin Right/Left

Hold L2 + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right

Hold LT + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right

Heel to Ball Roll

Hold L1 + flick RS up then down

Hold LB + flick RS up then down

Ball Roll Cut

Hold L1 + flick RS down then up

Hold LB + flick RS down then up

Advanced Heel Flick

Flick RS forward, back + LS diagonal left or right or forward

Flick RS forward, back + LS diagonal left or right or forward

Drag To Chop

Hold LT + Roll RS left, back, right / right, back, left

Hold LT + Roll RS left, back, right / right, back, left

5 Star Skill Moves

The flashiest moves in the game, only available to its most skilful players. And what a joy they are to unleash when controlling one.

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill

PS4/PS5

Xbox One/Series X

Elastico

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left

Reverse Elastico

Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

Advanced Rainbow

RS flick down, hold up, then flick up

RS flick down, hold up, then flick up

Hocus Pocus

Roll RS from down to left, then back to right

Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right

Triple Elastico

Roll RS from down to right, then back to left

Roll RS from down to right, then back to left

Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)

RS hold right/left then flick up

RS hold right/left then flick up

Heel Flick Turn

Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then down

Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then down

Sombrero Flick (while standing)

RS flick up, up, down

RS flick up, up, down

Turn and Spin Right/Left

RS flick up then right/left

RS flick up then right/left

Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)

RS hold right/left then flick left/right

RS hold right/left then flick left/right

Ball Roll Fake Turn

Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right

Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right

Elastico Chop Right

Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right

Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right

Elastico Chop Left

Hold R2 & R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left

Hold RT & RB + roll RS along bottom right to left

Spin Flick Right/Left

Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then right/left

Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then right/left

Flick Over

RS hold up

RS hold up

Tornado Spin Right/Left

Hold L2 & L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left

Hold LT & LB + RS flick up then flick right/left

Heel Fake

Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right

Hold LT + flick RS left, then right

Flair Rainbow

Hold L1 + flick RS down, then up

Hold LB + flick RS down, then up

Elastico Variation

Hold L2 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right

Hold L2 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Those players and FUT items with five-star skill moves also have specific juggling moves, as listed below.

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Skill

PS4/PS5

Xbox One/Series X

Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left

Hold L2 & R1 + RS down/right/left

Hold LT & RB + RS down/right/left

Around The World

Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise

Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise

In Air Elastico

Hold L2 + RS flick right then left

Hold LB + RS flick right then left

Reverse In Air Elastico

Hold L2 + RS flick left then right

Hold LB + RS flick left then right

Flick Up For Volley

Hold LS up

Hold LS up

Chest Flick

Hold L2 + R3 x2

Hold LT + R3 x2

T. Around The World

Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

