FC 26 skill moves guide with every trick, turn, fake and elastico

Trying out all the new FC 26 skill moves is an important rite of passage with each annual release. For EA FC 26, five fresh tricks debut: Explosive Stepover, Advanced Heel Flick, Drag To Chop, Elastico Variation, and New Trickster Rainbow. And all you need to do to learn them is bookmark this page, then practice practice practice. Master those plus every returning favourite with your comprehensive FC 26 skill moves guide.

FC 26 skill moves star ratings explained

(Image credit: EA)

Every player in FC 26 has a skill moves star rating of 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5. As outlined in our FC 26 review, these are now shown onscreen just below a player's name bar. One-star players can only deploy a limited set of skill moves, while five-star players are able to utilise all moves in that category – and the four skill levels below them, too. If you need more gameplay help, dip into our FC 26 celebrations, FC 26 best players and FC 26 chemistry styles guides, then have a browse of the complete FC 26 stadiums list.

1 Star Skill Moves

(Image credit: EA)

These are the basic tricks that every player in the entire database can pull off – even goalkeepers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction Tap LB + RB + RS direction Standing Ball Juggle L2 + Tap R1 Hold LT + Tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right Flick Up Tap R3 Tap R3 First Time Feint Turn Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down Trickster Rainbow Flick RS back then forward Flick RS back then forward

2 Star Skill Moves

The majority of outfield players have two-star skill moves – so you shouldn't have any trouble whipping these out on your next venture forwards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down x2 Flick RS down x2 Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS front to right/left Roll RS front to right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS right/left to front Roll RS right/left to front Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1 + R1 + LS flick down LB + RB + LS flick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Most midfielders and forwards have three-star skills, enabling them to pull off returning favourites such as the Heel Chop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Fake Left & Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right & Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Right/Left Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left Stutter Feint Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Feint Right & Exit Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Feint Left & Exit Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Explosive Stepover Hold L1 + rotate RS forward to left or right Hold LB + rotate RS forward to left or right

4 Star Skill Moves

We're edging towards elite territory now. To compete in Divisional Rivals and Weekend League, you need to master at least a few of these.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + press R3 Hold LB + press R3 Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + flick RS up then left/right Hold LB + flick RS up then left/right Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + hold RS down Hold LT + hold RS down Flair Nutmegs Hold L1 + R1 then flick RS Hold LB + RB then flick RS Heel To Heel RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice RS flick down then up twice Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running) RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left + LS hold right RS hold left + LS hold right Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right + LS hold left RS hold right + LS hold left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X Hold RT + X then A Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS hold down RS hold down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left Lane Change Right/Left Hold L1 + RS hold right/left Hold LB + RS hold right/left Three Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left Drag Back Spin Right/Left Hold L2 + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right Hold LT + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right Heel to Ball Roll Hold L1 + flick RS up then down Hold LB + flick RS up then down Ball Roll Cut Hold L1 + flick RS down then up Hold LB + flick RS down then up Advanced Heel Flick Flick RS forward, back + LS diagonal left or right or forward Flick RS forward, back + LS diagonal left or right or forward Drag To Chop Hold LT + Roll RS left, back, right / right, back, left Hold LT + Roll RS left, back, right / right, back, left

5 Star Skill Moves

The flashiest moves in the game, only available to its most skilful players. And what a joy they are to unleash when controlling one.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally 5 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from down to left, then back to right Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running) RS hold right/left then flick up RS hold right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then down Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) RS flick up, up, down RS flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Right/Left RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing) RS hold right/left then flick left/right RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right Elastico Chop Left Hold R2 & R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left Hold RT & RB + roll RS along bottom right to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then right/left Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then right/left Flick Over RS hold up RS hold up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold L2 & L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left Hold LT & LB + RS flick up then flick right/left Heel Fake Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right Hold LT + flick RS left, then right Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + flick RS down, then up Hold LB + flick RS down, then up Elastico Variation Hold L2 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right Hold L2 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Those players and FUT items with five-star skill moves also have specific juggling moves, as listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 5 Star Juggling Tricks Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left Hold L2 & R1 + RS down/right/left Hold LT & RB + RS down/right/left Around The World Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise In Air Elastico Hold L2 + RS flick right then left Hold LB + RS flick right then left Reverse In Air Elastico Hold L2 + RS flick left then right Hold LB + RS flick left then right Flick Up For Volley Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest Flick Hold L2 + R3 x2 Hold LT + R3 x2 T. Around The World Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.