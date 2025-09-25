FC 26 skill moves guide with every trick, turn, fake and elastico
How to do all the new FC 26 skill moves like Explosive Stepover and Trickster Rainbow
Trying out all the new FC 26 skill moves is an important rite of passage with each annual release. For EA FC 26, five fresh tricks debut: Explosive Stepover, Advanced Heel Flick, Drag To Chop, Elastico Variation, and New Trickster Rainbow. And all you need to do to learn them is bookmark this page, then practice practice practice. Master those plus every returning favourite with your comprehensive FC 26 skill moves guide.
FC 26 skill moves star ratings explained
Every player in FC 26 has a skill moves star rating of 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5. As outlined in our FC 26 review, these are now shown onscreen just below a player's name bar. One-star players can only deploy a limited set of skill moves, while five-star players are able to utilise all moves in that category – and the four skill levels below them, too. If you need more gameplay help, dip into our FC 26 celebrations, FC 26 best players and FC 26 chemistry styles guides, then have a browse of the complete FC 26 stadiums list.
1 Star Skill Moves
These are the basic tricks that every player in the entire database can pull off – even goalkeepers.
Skill
PS4/PS5
Xbox One/Series X
Directional Nutmeg
Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction
Tap LB + RB + RS direction
Standing Ball Juggle
L2 + Tap R1
Hold LT + Tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right
Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right
Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Flick Up
Tap R3
Tap R3
First Time Feint Turn
Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down
Hold LB + RB + flick LS down
Trickster Rainbow
Flick RS back then forward
Flick RS back then forward
2 Star Skill Moves
The majority of outfield players have two-star skill moves – so you shouldn't have any trouble whipping these out on your next venture forwards.
Skill
PS4/PS5
Xbox One/Series X
Feint Forward and Turn
Flick RS down x2
Flick RS down x2
Body Feint Right/Left
Flick RS right/left
Flick RS right/left
Stepover Right/Left
Roll RS front to right/left
Roll RS front to right/left
Reverse Stepover Right/Left
Roll RS right/left to front
Roll RS right/left to front
Ball Roll Right/Left
Hold RS right/left
Hold RS right/left
Drag Back
L1 + R1 + LS flick down
LB + RB + LS flick down
3 Star Skill Moves
Most midfielders and forwards have three-star skills, enabling them to pull off returning favourites such as the Heel Chop.
Skill
PS4/PS5
Xbox One/Series X
Heel Flick
RS flick up then down
RS flick up then down
Roulette Right
Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roulette Left
Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Fake Left & Go Right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right & Go Left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop Right/Left
Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left
Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left
Stutter Feint
Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left)
Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)
Feint Right & Exit Left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Feint Left & Exit Right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Explosive Stepover
Hold L1 + rotate RS forward to left or right
Hold LB + rotate RS forward to left or right
4 Star Skill Moves
We're edging towards elite territory now. To compete in Divisional Rivals and Weekend League, you need to master at least a few of these.
Skill
PS4/PS5
Xbox One/Series X
Ball Hop (while standing)
Hold L1 + press R3
Hold LB + press R3
Ball Roll Drag
Hold L1 + flick RS up then left/right
Hold LB + flick RS up then left/right
Drag Back Turn
Hold L2 + hold RS down
Hold LT + hold RS down
Flair Nutmegs
Hold L1 + R1 then flick RS
Hold LB + RB then flick RS
Heel To Heel
RS flick up then down
RS flick up then down
Simple Rainbow
RS flick down then up twice
RS flick down then up twice
Spin Right
Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Spin Left
Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)
RS flick up then right/left
RS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Cut Right
RS hold left + LS hold right
RS hold left + LS hold right
Ball Roll Cut Left
RS hold right + LS hold left
RS hold right + LS hold left
Fake Pass (while standing)
Hold R2 + Square then X
Hold RT + X then A
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)
Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left
Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
Quick Ball Rolls
RS hold down
RS hold down
Drag To Heel
Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left
Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
Lane Change Right/Left
Hold L1 + RS hold right/left
Hold LB + RS hold right/left
Three Touch Roulette Right/Left
Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left
Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag Back Spin Right/Left
Hold L2 + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right
Hold LT + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right
Heel to Ball Roll
Hold L1 + flick RS up then down
Hold LB + flick RS up then down
Ball Roll Cut
Hold L1 + flick RS down then up
Hold LB + flick RS down then up
Advanced Heel Flick
Flick RS forward, back + LS diagonal left or right or forward
Flick RS forward, back + LS diagonal left or right or forward
Drag To Chop
Hold LT + Roll RS left, back, right / right, back, left
Hold LT + Roll RS left, back, right / right, back, left
5 Star Skill Moves
The flashiest moves in the game, only available to its most skilful players. And what a joy they are to unleash when controlling one.
Skill
PS4/PS5
Xbox One/Series X
Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Reverse Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Advanced Rainbow
RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus Pocus
Roll RS from down to left, then back to right
Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
Triple Elastico
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)
RS hold right/left then flick up
RS hold right/left then flick up
Heel Flick Turn
Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then down
Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)
RS flick up, up, down
RS flick up, up, down
Turn and Spin Right/Left
RS flick up then right/left
RS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)
RS hold right/left then flick left/right
RS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake Turn
Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right
Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico Chop Right
Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right
Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
Elastico Chop Left
Hold R2 & R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left
Hold RT & RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
Spin Flick Right/Left
Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then right/left
Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then right/left
Flick Over
RS hold up
RS hold up
Tornado Spin Right/Left
Hold L2 & L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left
Hold LT & LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
Heel Fake
Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right
Hold LT + flick RS left, then right
Flair Rainbow
Hold L1 + flick RS down, then up
Hold LB + flick RS down, then up
Elastico Variation
Hold L2 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right
Hold L2 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right
5 Star Juggling Tricks
Those players and FUT items with five-star skill moves also have specific juggling moves, as listed below.
Skill
PS4/PS5
Xbox One/Series X
Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left
Hold L2 & R1 + RS down/right/left
Hold LT & RB + RS down/right/left
Around The World
Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
In Air Elastico
Hold L2 + RS flick right then left
Hold LB + RS flick right then left
Reverse In Air Elastico
Hold L2 + RS flick left then right
Hold LB + RS flick left then right
Flick Up For Volley
Hold LS up
Hold LS up
Chest Flick
Hold L2 + R3 x2
Hold LT + R3 x2
T. Around The World
Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
