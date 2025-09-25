FC 26 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations
Learn how to do Cabaret, Band Master and Pulse with the FC 26 celebrations list
14 new moves make the FC 26 celebrations list, and you've come to the right place to learn them all. Among the fresh EA FC 26 highlights are Cabaret, Band Master and Pulse, but loads of old favourites also return – and naturally, we've got them covered too. Dance, slide and spin to toast your latest sweaty four-yarder with GR's FC 26 celebrations guide.
How to do all the FC 26 new celebrations
- Who, me?: Hold L1, hold RS right
- Band Master: Hold L1, flick RS right then up
- Cabaret: Hold L2, hold RS up
- Pulse: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
- Guitar: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
- All In One: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Nap: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
- Slides and Kisses: Hold R1, hold RS down
- High Kick: Hold R1, hold RS up (Pro Unlockable)
- Run: Hold R2, flick RS down then up (Pro Unlockable)
- Sleep: Hold R2, flick RS right then left (Pro Unlockable)
- Dance: Hold L1, flick RS up then down (EAS FC Unlockable)
- Stretch: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise (EAS FC Unlockable)
- Ground Hit: Hold R1, flick RS down twice (EAS FC Unlockable)
FC 26 basic celebrations list
- Signature: X
- Random: Circle
- Cancel: L1 + R1
FC 26 running moves list
- Thumb Suck: Hold Square
- Arms Out: Tap Square then hold Square
- Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle then hold Triangle
- Aeroplane: Hold R3
- Point to Sky: Hold RS up
- Telephone: Hold RS down
- Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left
- Hands Out: Flick RS right, then hold RS left
- Come On!: Flick RS left, then hold RS right
- Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, then hold RS up
- Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, then hold RS down
- Flying Bird: Flick RS right, then hold RS right
- Hand on Head: Flick RS left, then hold RS left
- Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, then hold RS down
- Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, then hold RS up
- Windmill: Spin RS clockwise
- One Arm Raised: Hold circle
- Finger Points: Tap circle, then hold circle
FC 26 finishing moves list
- Selfie: Press X when next to adboard
- Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle
- Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle
- Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice
- Flex: Hold L1, press Square
- All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle
- X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice
- Who, me?: Hold L1, hold RS right
- Baby: Hold L1, hold RS left
- Knee Slide 1: Hold L1, flick RS down then up
- Band Master: Hold L1, flick RS right then up
- Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice
- Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise
- Arms To Crowd: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Timber: Hold L2, press Circle
- Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square
- Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle
- Think: Hold L2, double tap Square
- Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle
- Cabaret: Hold L2, hold RS up
- I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right
- Heart Symbol: Hold L2, hold RS down
- Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left
- Driving: Hold L2, flick RS up then down
- Pulse: Hold L2, flick RS left then right
- Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left
- Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS right twice
- Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice
- Guitar: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise
- Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- One Eye: Hold R2, press R3
- Boxing: Hold R1, double tap Triangle
- Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
- The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle
- Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS left twice
- Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle
- Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice
- Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down
- All In One: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Nap: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
- Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
- Slides and Kisses: Hold R1, hold RS down
- Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
- Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down
- Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
FC 26 Pro Unlockables list
- Hands Crossed: Hold R2, hold RS up
- Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right
- Fists: Hold R2, double tap Square
- Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square
- Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square
- Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3
- Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice
- Hopping: Hold R1, flick RS right twice
- Relax (offline only): Hold R2, hold RS left
- All In One: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise
- Darts: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise
- Nap: Hold R2, flick RS up twice
- Rowing on Knees: Hold R2, flick RS left twice
- Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice
- Picture: Hold R2, press Square
- Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle
- Kiss The Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle
- High Kick: Hold R1, hold RS up
- Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right
- Slides and Kisses: Hold R1, hold RS down
- Ice Skating: Hold R1, flick RS down then up
- Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right
- Run: Hold R2, flick RS down then up
- Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down
- Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS left then right
- Sleep: Hold R2, flick RS right then left
FC 26 EAS FC Unlockable celebrations list
- KO: Hold L1, double tap Square
- Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle
- Low Fist Pump: Hold L2, flick RS down then up
- Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left
- Timber: Hold L2, double tap Circle
- Rock On: Hold L2, press R3
- Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle
- Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up
- Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down
- Dance: Hold L1, flick RS up then down
- Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left
- Predator: Hold L1, flick RS right twice
- Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left
- Stretch: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise
- Ground Hit: Hold R1, flick RS down twice
- Bye: Hold L1, press R3
PlayStation to XBox button conversion table
All the inputs above are for PS5. Below are the respective buttons to press if you're playing on Xbox Series X.
PlayStation
Xbox
X
A
Square
X
Circle
B
Triangle
Y
L1
LB
L2
LT
R1
RB
R2
RT
FC 26 mascot celebrations
In a smart touch, you can celebrate with the mascot if you're playing at home with one of the clubs listed below. Score a goal then run over to the mascot to automatically trigger the matching celebration. Need more tips on this year's festival of footy? Head to our FC 26 best players and FC 26 chemistry styles guides, or FC 26 stadiums list.
- Ajax
- Atletico Madrid
- Bayern Leverkusen
- FC Bayern
- Benfica
- Borussia Dortmund
- Celtic
- Chelsea
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- FC Porto
- Rangers
- AS Roma
- RB Leipzig
- Sporting Lisbon
- VFB Stuttgart
- Tottenham Hotspur
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.