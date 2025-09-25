FC 26 celebrations list with all the old and new celebrations

14 new moves make the FC 26 celebrations list, and you've come to the right place to learn them all. Among the fresh EA FC 26 highlights are Cabaret, Band Master and Pulse, but loads of old favourites also return – and naturally, we've got them covered too. Dance, slide and spin to toast your latest sweaty four-yarder with GR's FC 26 celebrations guide.

How to do all the FC 26 new celebrations

Who, me?: Hold L1, hold RS right

Hold L1, hold RS right Band Master: Hold L1, flick RS right then up

Hold L1, flick RS right then up Cabaret: Hold L2, hold RS up

Hold L2, hold RS up Pulse: Hold L2, flick RS left then right

Hold L2, flick RS left then right Guitar: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Hold L2, spin RS clockwise All In One: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise Nap: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Hold R2, flick RS up twice Slides and Kisses: Hold R1, hold RS down

Hold R1, hold RS down High Kick: Hold R1, hold RS up (Pro Unlockable)

Hold R1, hold RS up (Pro Unlockable) Run: Hold R2, flick RS down then up (Pro Unlockable)

Hold R2, flick RS down then up (Pro Unlockable) Sleep: Hold R2, flick RS right then left (Pro Unlockable)

Hold R2, flick RS right then left (Pro Unlockable) Dance: Hold L1, flick RS up then down (EAS FC Unlockable)

Hold L1, flick RS up then down (EAS FC Unlockable) Stretch: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise (EAS FC Unlockable)

Hold R1, spin RS clockwise (EAS FC Unlockable) Ground Hit: Hold R1, flick RS down twice (EAS FC Unlockable)

FC 26 basic celebrations list

Signature: X

X Random: Circle

Circle Cancel: L1 + R1

FC 26 running moves list

Thumb Suck: Hold Square

Hold Square Arms Out: Tap Square then hold Square

Tap Square then hold Square Wrist Flick: Tap Triangle then hold Triangle

Tap Triangle then hold Triangle Aeroplane: Hold R3

Hold R3 Point to Sky: Hold RS up

Hold RS up Telephone: Hold RS down

Hold RS down Can You Hear Me?: Hold RS left

Hold RS left Hands Out: Flick RS right, then hold RS left

Flick RS right, then hold RS left Come On!: Flick RS left, then hold RS right

Flick RS left, then hold RS right Blow Kisses: Flick RS down, then hold RS up

Flick RS down, then hold RS up Double Arm Swing: Flick RS up, then hold RS down

Flick RS up, then hold RS down Flying Bird: Flick RS right, then hold RS right

Flick RS right, then hold RS right Hand on Head: Flick RS left, then hold RS left

Flick RS left, then hold RS left Heart Symbol: Flick RS down, then hold RS down

Flick RS down, then hold RS down Arms Pointing Up: Flick RS up, then hold RS up

Flick RS up, then hold RS up Windmill: Spin RS clockwise

Spin RS clockwise One Arm Raised: Hold circle

Hold circle Finger Points: Tap circle, then hold circle

FC 26 finishing moves list

Selfie: Press X when next to adboard

Press X when next to adboard Point to the Sky: Hold L1, press Circle

Hold L1, press Circle Show Respect: Hold L1, double tap Circle

Hold L1, double tap Circle Spanish Dance: Hold L2, flick RS up twice

Hold L2, flick RS up twice Flex: Hold L1, press Square

Hold L1, press Square All Ears: Hold L1, press Triangle

Hold L1, press Triangle X: Hold L1, flick RS down twice

Hold L1, flick RS down twice Who, me?: Hold L1, hold RS right

Hold L1, hold RS right Baby: Hold L1, hold RS left

Hold L1, hold RS left Knee Slide 1: Hold L1, flick RS down then up

Hold L1, flick RS down then up Band Master: Hold L1, flick RS right then up

Hold L1, flick RS right then up Mask: Hold L1, flick RS up twice

Hold L1, flick RS up twice Knee Slide Spin: Hold L1, spin RS clockwise

Hold L1, spin RS clockwise Arms To Crowd: Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold L1, spin RS anti-clockwise Timber: Hold L2, press Circle

Hold L2, press Circle Cell Phone: Hold L2, press Square

Hold L2, press Square Hypnosis: Hold L2, press Triangle

Hold L2, press Triangle Think: Hold L2, double tap Square

Hold L2, double tap Square Stir the Pot: Hold L2, double tap Triangle

Hold L2, double tap Triangle Cabaret: Hold L2, hold RS up

Hold L2, hold RS up I Can't Hear You: Hold L2, hold RS right

Hold L2, hold RS right Heart Symbol: Hold L2, hold RS down

Hold L2, hold RS down Brick Fall: Hold L2, hold RS left

Hold L2, hold RS left Driving: Hold L2, flick RS up then down

Hold L2, flick RS up then down Pulse: Hold L2, flick RS left then right

Hold L2, flick RS left then right Tea: Hold L2, flick RS right then left

Hold L2, flick RS right then left Neighbourhood: Hold L2, flick RS right twice

Hold L2, flick RS right twice Faking It: Hold L2, flick RS left twice

Hold L2, flick RS left twice Guitar: Hold L2, spin RS clockwise

Hold L2, spin RS clockwise Twist Flip (agile players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise Cartwheel Roll (standard players): Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold L2, spin RS anti-clockwise One Eye: Hold R2, press R3

Hold R2, press R3 Boxing: Hold R1, double tap Triangle

Hold R1, double tap Triangle Kiss the Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Hold R2, double tap Triangle The Salute: Hold R1, press Triangle

Hold R1, press Triangle Hop & Point: Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Hold R2, flick RS left twice Swagger: Hold R1, double tap Circle

Hold R1, double tap Circle Knee Slide: Hold R1, flick RS left twice

Hold R1, flick RS left twice Giant: Hold R1, flick RS up then down

Hold R1, flick RS up then down All In One: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise Nap: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Hold R2, flick RS up twice Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Hold R1, hold RS right Slides and Kisses: Hold R1, hold RS down

Hold R1, hold RS down Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Hold R1, flick RS right then left Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hold L1, hold RS down Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

FC 26 Pro Unlockables list

Hands Crossed: Hold R2, hold RS up

Hold R2, hold RS up Kiss the Ground: Hold R2, hold RS right

Hold R2, hold RS right Fists: Hold R2, double tap Square

Hold R2, double tap Square Backflips: Hold R2, double tap Square

Hold R2, double tap Square Peace: Hold R1, double tap Square

Hold R1, double tap Square Pigeon: Hold R1, press R3

Hold R1, press R3 Guitar Dance: Hold R1, flick RS up twice

Hold R1, flick RS up twice Hopping: Hold R1, flick RS right twice

Hold R1, flick RS right twice Relax (offline only): Hold R2, hold RS left

Hold R2, hold RS left All In One: Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold R1, spin RS anti-clockwise Uncontrolled Backflip: Hold R2, spin RS clockwise

Hold R2, spin RS clockwise Darts: Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise

Hold R2, spin RS anti-clockwise Nap: Hold R2, flick RS up twice

Hold R2, flick RS up twice Rowing on Knees: Hold R2, flick RS left twice

Hold R2, flick RS left twice Dance & Spin: Hold R2, flick RS right twice

Hold R2, flick RS right twice Picture: Hold R2, press Square

Hold R2, press Square Cradle Swing: Hold R2, press Triangle

Hold R2, press Triangle Kiss The Ring: Hold R2, double tap Triangle

Hold R2, double tap Triangle High Kick: Hold R1, hold RS up

Hold R1, hold RS up Slide Salute: Hold R1, hold RS right

Hold R1, hold RS right Slides and Kisses: Hold R1, hold RS down

Hold R1, hold RS down Ice Skating: Hold R1, flick RS down then up

Hold R1, flick RS down then up Golf Swing: Hold R1, flick RS left then right

Hold R1, flick RS left then right Run: Hold R2, flick RS down then up

Hold R2, flick RS down then up Goggles: Hold R2, flick RS up then down

Hold R2, flick RS up then down Dance 3: Hold R2, flick RS left then right

Hold R2, flick RS left then right Sleep: Hold R2, flick RS right then left

FC 26 EAS FC Unlockable celebrations list

KO: Hold L1, double tap Square

Hold L1, double tap Square Right Here Right Now: Hold R1, press Circle

Hold R1, press Circle Low Fist Pump: Hold L2, flick RS down then up

Hold L2, flick RS down then up Stand Tall: Hold R1, hold RS left

Hold R1, hold RS left Timber: Hold L2, double tap Circle

Hold L2, double tap Circle Rock On: Hold L2, press R3

Hold L2, press R3 Calm Down: Hold L1, double tap Triangle

Hold L1, double tap Triangle Phone It In: Hold L1, hold RS up

Hold L1, hold RS up Happy Walk: Hold L1, hold RS down

Hold L1, hold RS down Dance: Hold L1, flick RS up then down

Hold L1, flick RS up then down Chicken Dance: Hold L1, flick RS right then left

Hold L1, flick RS right then left Predator: Hold L1, flick RS right twice

Hold L1, flick RS right twice Gamer: Hold R1, flick RS right then left

Hold R1, flick RS right then left Stretch: Hold R1, spin RS clockwise

Hold R1, spin RS clockwise Ground Hit: Hold R1, flick RS down twice

Hold R1, flick RS down twice Bye: Hold L1, press R3

PlayStation to XBox button conversion table

All the inputs above are for PS5. Below are the respective buttons to press if you're playing on Xbox Series X.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PlayStation Xbox X A Square X Circle B Triangle Y L1 LB L2 LT R1 RB R2 RT

FC 26 mascot celebrations

In a smart touch, you can celebrate with the mascot if you're playing at home with one of the clubs listed below. Score a goal then run over to the mascot to automatically trigger the matching celebration. Need more tips on this year's festival of footy? Head to our FC 26 best players and FC 26 chemistry styles guides, or FC 26 stadiums list.

Ajax

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Leverkusen

FC Bayern

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Celtic

Chelsea

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Porto

Rangers

AS Roma

RB Leipzig

Sporting Lisbon

VFB Stuttgart

Tottenham Hotspur

