GTA 5 cheats are great for two reasons – they can give you a shortcut to new vehicles and weapons by instantly spawning them in, and they also let you manipulate the world around you in weird and wonderful ways. Want to slow down time while aiming a weapon, turn yourself invincible, or reduce gravity to the same level as the Moon? Those are just some of the options available when it comes to making GTA 5's Los Santos your personal playground, which is why we've compiled this complete list of all the GTA 5 cheat codes you can use on PS4, Xbox One, and PC – including button sequences, secret phone numbers, and PC console commands. Now you're armed with this information, it's time to hit the streets and have some fun!

GTA 5 Cheat Codes

To access any of these cheats on consoles, quickly enter the code using the buttons, triggers, and d-pad, then you'll receive a notification on-screen if you did it correctly - note that using cheats will disable Achievements/Trophies for your current play session. PC players can hit the tilde key (~) to bring up the command console, then type in the required cheat codes. On all formats, you can use your phone to activate cheats by bringing it up and opening your Contacts, hitting the relevant button to reveal the keypad, then dialling the appropriate number - these are always 1-999 followed by the PC cheat code spelled out, which should make them easier to remember.

Raise Wanted Level

PS: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: FUGITIVE

Phone: 1-999-3844-8483 [1-999-FUGITIVE]

Lower Wanted Level

PS: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

PC: LAWYERUP

Phone: 1-999-5299-3787 [1-999-LAWYERUP]

Max Health and Armor

PS: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

Phone: 1-999-887-853 [1-999-TURTLE]

Invincibility (Last 5 minutes)

PS: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

PC: PAINKILLER

Phone: 1-999-7246-545-537 [1-999-PAINKILLER]

Recharge Special Ability

PS: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

PC: POWERUP

Phone: 1-999-769-3787 [1-999-POWERUP]

Give Parachute

PS: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 (PS)

Xbox: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB (Xbox)

PC: SKYDIVE

Phone: 1-999-759-3483 [1-999-SKYDIVE]

Give Weapons and Extra Ammo

PS: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TOOLUP

Phone: 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP]

Drunk Mode

PS: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Xbox: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

PC: LIQUOR

Phone: 1-999-547-861 [1-999-LIQUOR]

Fast Run

PS: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Xbox: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

PC: CATCHME

Phone: 1-999-2288-463 [1-999-CATCHME]

Fast Swim

PS: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Xbox: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT (Xbox)

PC: GOTGILLS

Phone: 1-999-4684-4557 [1-999-GOTGILLS]

Skyfall (Get dropped from high altitude)

PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

PC: SKYFALL

Phone: 1-999-759-3255 [1-999-SKYFALL]

Super Jump (Hold jump to go higher)

PS: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Xbox: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

PC: HOPTOIT

Phone: 1-999-467-8648 [1-999-HOPTOIT]

Moon Gravity

PS: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Xbox: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

PC: FLOATER

Phone: 1-999-356-2837 [1-999-FLOATER]

Explosive Melee Attacks

PS: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Xbox: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC: HOTHANDS

Phone: 1-999-4684-2637 [1-999-HOTHANDS]

Slow Motion Aim (Cycle through 3 levels)

PS: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

PC: DEADEYE

Phone: 1-999-3323-393 [1-999-DEADEYE]

Bang Bang (Explosive bullets)

PS: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

PC: HIGHEX

Phone: 1-999-444-439 [1-999-HIGHEX]

Flaming Bullets

PS: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

PC: INCENDIARY

Phone: 1-999-462-363-4279 [1-999-INCENDIARY]

Slow Motion (Cycle through 3 levels)

PS: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

PC: SLOWMO

Phone: 1-999-756-966 [1-999-SLOWMO]

Change Weather (Cycle through various options)

PS: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

PC: MAKEITRAIN

Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246 [1-999-MAKEITRAIN]

Slidey Cars

PS: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

PC: SNOWDAY

Phone: 1-999-7669-329 [1-999-SNOWDAY]

Access Director Mode

PC: JRTALENT

Phone: 1-999-5782-5368 [1-999-JRTALENT]

Black Cellphones (may cause explosions and other effects)

Phone: 1-999-367-3767 [1-999-EMPEROR or 1-999-EMP-DROP]

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter

PS: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PC: BUZZOFF

Phone: 1-999-2899-633 [1-999-BUZZOFF]

Spawn Stunt Plane

PS: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

PC: BARNSTORM

Phone: 1-999-227-678-676 [1-999-BARNSTORM]

Spawn Duster Crop Plane

PS: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Xbox: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB (Xbox)

PC: FLYSPRAY

Phone: 1-999-3597-7729 [1-999-FLYSPRAY]

Spawn Dodo Seaplane

(Need to unlock vehicle first - GTA 5 Dodo seaplane unlock and location)

PC: EXTINCT

Phone: 1-999-398-4628 [1-999-EXTINCT]

Spawn Kraken Sub

(Need to unlock vehicle first - GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge guide)

PC: BUBBLES

Phone: 1-999-282-2537 [1-999-BUBBLES]

Spawn Duke O'Death

(Need to unlock vehicle first - GTA 5 Duke O'Death unlock and location)

PC: DEATHCAR

Phone: 1-999-3328-4227 [1-999-DEATHCAR]

Spawn Comet Sports Car

PS: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Xbox: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

PC: COMET

Phone: 1-999-266-38 [1-999-COMET]

Spawn Rapid GT Sports Car

PS: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

PC: RAPIDGT

Phone: 1-999-727-4348 [1-999-RAPIDGT]

Spawn Limo

PS: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Xbox: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

PC: VINEWOOD

Phone: 1-999-8463-9663 [1-999-VINEWOOD]

Spawn Trashmaster

PS: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

PC: TRASHED

Phone: 1-999-8727-433 [1-999-TRASHED]

Spawn Caddy Golf Cart

PS: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Xbox: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

PC: HOLEIN1

Phone: 1-999-4653-461 [1-999-HOLEIN1]

Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike

PS: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

PC: OFFROAD

Phone: 1-999-633-7623 [1-999-OFFROAD]

Spawn PCJ Motorbike

PS: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

PC: ROCKET

Phone: 1-999-762-538 [1-999-ROCKET]

Spawn BMX Bike

PS: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Xbox: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

PC: BANDIT

Phone: 1-999-226-348 [1-999-BANDIT]





