Rockstar Games may have unintentionally confirmed Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 4 re-releases, fans theorize as mysterious new support options are discovered

Rockstar Games' support website has had not one but two potential flubs, yielding possible indirect evidence that the rumored re-releases of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 4 could be on the way.

Rumors of 2008's GTA 4 returning to modern platforms have been awash for months now, alongside rumours of a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. And in a rare move from Rockstar Games' usually airtight messaging, the developer's website may have inadvertently leaked that both projects could be on the way in the future.

Yesterday, a user on Reddit (via GamingBible) noticed an interesting option on the Rockstar support page for Red Dead Online. In a drop down list of potential issues, Rockstar included an option for "Online migration," which seems to imply there would be a new version to migrate your data to, especially when said option is available for GTA V Enhanced.

What makes this even more interesting is that, since that Reddit thread was posted, the option has been removed from the site, although multiple users in the thread claim to have also seen the option.

Not one day removed from that, another user on Reddit noticed that PS4 is a platform option when requesting help for GTA 4 on the website. And in the time since it was posted, that option was likewise removed.

What's more interesting about this case is that it would match the re-release of the original Red Dead Redemption, which was only released on PS4 despite being years into PS5's life (alongside a Switch port). And if it follows that formula, there won't be an Xbox version due to backwards compatibility already being available.

While it's best not to get your hopes up until something official comes out, this does add some fuel to the remaster rumors for both games, and considering it's for two of Rockstar's best stories, I'd be pleased if they're real.

