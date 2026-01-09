Red Dead Redemption 2 developer never thought the newly uncovered mystery would be found, says it's "absolutely wild" fans have gotten this far

News
By published

Not just a wild goose chase

Best games like Red Dead Redemption 2
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 devotees have been knee-deep in an in-game mystery that's only just been discovered a whole seven years after the blockbuster's original launch. But the sweeping puzzle – which sounds more like a cultish conspiracy – seems to have been somewhat of an open secret in the Rockstar Games' offices, according to one former developer.

Red Dead Redemption 2 QA tester and current Remedy Entertainment dev Adam Butterworth recently threw a bone to the cowboys strapped into this wild easter egg hunt.