Red Dead Redemption 2 modders unveil "ambitious recreation of the Mexican territory from RDR1" that "stays true to the canon" of Rockstar's sequel – and it's basically "a full-fledged DLC"

Red Dead Redemption 2 modder "Rixus" has released a trailer for their upcoming mod Nuevo Paraíso, and it's "coming soon." The mod is a recreation of the fictional area of Mexico with the same name that was featured in the original Red Dead Redemption.

Data and some of the map for Nuevo Paraíso is included in Red Dead Redemption 2, but it's clear that the developers didn't expect you to go there. While you can easily see it from the shoreline, setting foot in the region is a different story. Mexico can be reached through glitches, exploits, and sheer determination, but the endeavor is pretty pointless. Not only is it difficult to land on the sandy coast, but there's nothing to do once you get there.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Nuevo Paraiso - The Forgotten Frontier Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

After the game dropped in 2018, players were hoping that Nuevo Paraíso would see a full official release as either an update or DLC. However, as it's now been seven years since the launch, all of our dreams are dead when it comes to any updates from Rockstar. However, this new mod might soon step in to save us.

The mod description calls it an "ambitious recreation of the Mexican territory from RDR1, completely expanded and enhanced." Working on this project has clearly been a passion for Rixus, as they claim that "every town, settlement, and camp has been meticulously created to capture the essence of Mexico, with new vegetation for each region."

While it's already cool that we'll be able to return to Nuevo Paraíso, the upcoming mod is more than just a new sandbox. NPCs have been programmed with their own daily routines, just like in the base game, and Rixus has even added in some "small side missions." They also call the mod a "full-fledged DLC."

Nuevo Paraíso will be released on Nexus Mods when it's ready.

