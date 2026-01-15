Red Dead Redemption 2 players almost finished solving a mystery that lay hidden for 7 years before realizing they missed the actual start, even though it involves a bright red pentagram

If you're a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, you may be aware of the ongoing spider web mystery that somehow went unnoticed since launch. Well, there's been another important discovery in the ongoing investigation: people started the puzzle a couple of steps late.

This all started when players realized spider webs appear on certain telegraph poles at particular times of night. Those poles have the outline of an arachnid on them, leading you to other clues on a bizarre and elusive quest that remains ongoing.

As part of this elaborate jigsaw, it's been uncovered that those poles aren't actually the first pieces. Instead, as YouTuber Strange Man explains below, you're meant to start towards the eastern side of the map, at Butcher's Creek. There, a pentagram shows up between the hours of 4am and 6am, sending you to five outhouses, where you gradually get signposted to the webbed poles.