Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover bizarre new easter egg after 7 years, and they're trying to figure out what it means before GTA 6

After the bones of a decade, players have uncovered a mystery in Red Dead Redemption 2 that's been hiding in plain sight. It's a sprawling puzzle in Rockstar's open-world Western that involves spider webs and telegraph poles, and members of the community are still clamoring to figure out what it all means.

Near the Heartland Oil Fields, you can find a pole where a strange, spider-like symbol appears between 3am and 4am. If you look up when this little marker shows, you'll see a web with a feather attached. It's a static object, though you can shoot off the feather if you so desire.

Treating that pole as one leg of the spider, placing the bizarre outline on the world map leads to – you guessed it – seven other telegraph poles. Each of them has a symbol and a web, and in the middle of the symbol's imprint on the map is another, ninth, larger web, hidden in a tree.

This one provides direction north, which brings you to a pole where shooting chunks off reveals instruction to go west, for another pole leading you northwest, to a guitar shop. This is, thus far, where the findings end, according to videos compiling everything from Strange Man on YouTube like the one above.

People are currently stuck at this juncture. There's a similar escapade in Grand Theft Auto 5, again involving spider webs, to uncover an easter egg on Mount Chiliad. But until now, the dreamcatchers in Red Dead Redemption 2 were considered the equivalent.

We were all wrong! Wherever this leads, it's another reminder of just how deep and rewarding this game can be. The hope is to solve this before GTA 6, and if you can help, I'd advise getting stuck in ASAP.

