GTA 6 devs "must be quaking" over so much fan expectation, Hell Let Loose lead says: "The more excited people get, the more you get worried"

GTA 6 is probably one of the most hotly anticipated games of all time, and it's no surprise why – the open-world dramedy is following up one of the best-selling and most-played games ever after a 13-year gap in releases that's even become a meme of sorts. But one fellow developer thinks the overwhelming and sometimes unrealistic expectations from fans probably has Rockstar Games "quaking."

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, this lovely site here, Hell Let Loose and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam producer Craig Clark talks about his confidence about his own upcoming shooter, which he knows is "very, very good," but he sympathizes with the developers at Rockstar Games when it comes to dealing with the pressure that comes with fan expectations.

"The more excited people get, the more you get worried," he explains. "I feel like Rockstar must be quaking. Like… you need to see realistic bin men coming around on Tuesdays at 9am and they need to grab the bin. And it's like, 'Oh no, is there too much that people are expecting? Have we achieved exactly what everyone is expecting?' And I mean, that's the worry, more than anything else. Like, I think the game is good, I think it plays well, I'm enjoying it, but what if some guy is like, 'Well, I was expecting to be able to do this, this, and this, and this would happen.' I'm like… 'I'm so sorry.'"

GTA 6 is likely to be such a massive deal that countless other companies are planning to dodge its release as if it's an attention-and-money-sucking black hole, and although Hell Let Loose: Vietnam doesn't have a release window yet, it sounds like the devs are probably going to do the same with their 50v50 historical shooter. "Everyone's gonna avoid GTA like the plague," Clark says, even though he still feels that the massive FPS "sits within its own space" in the genre: "I'm gonna avoid it more from a commercial standpoint, but in terms of player base, I think it's just completely different."

