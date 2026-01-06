GTA 6 "will redefine players' standards" according to JRPG legends from Atlus, Square Enix, and Sega: "It'll be a once-in-a-generation turning point"

News
By published

"GTA 6. Please release it."

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Lead developers from studios like Atlus, Square Enix, Level-5, and RGG Studios have shared why, above all else in 2026, they'll be paying attention to GTA 6's monumental launch. Following two delays, the next game in the open world series is set to be released before the end of the year.

Famitsu asked 171 developers what they are most looking forward to in 2026. Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Pokemon Pokopia were all popular choices, but Rockstar's long-awaited sixth entry to the Grand Theft Auto series came up most frequently in discussions.