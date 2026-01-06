GTA 6 "will redefine players' standards" according to JRPG legends from Atlus, Square Enix, and Sega: "It'll be a once-in-a-generation turning point"

Lead developers from studios like Atlus, Square Enix, Level-5, and RGG Studios have shared why, above all else in 2026, they'll be paying attention to GTA 6 's monumental launch. Following two delays, the next game in the open world series is set to be released before the end of the year.

Famitsu asked 171 developers what they are most looking forward to in 2026. Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Pokemon Pokopia were all popular choices, but Rockstar's long-awaited sixth entry to the Grand Theft Auto series came up most frequently in discussions.

As translated by GamesRadar+, long-time Atlus director and producer Kazuyuki Yamai, best known for his work on numerous Shin Megami Tensei games, discusses how he thinks GTA 6 could "raise the bar." "I'm excited to see if GTA 6 will finally be released," he says, adding: "And if it will raise the bar."

CD Projekt Red's localization manager, Yuki Nishio echoes this sentiment asking, "I wonder what innovations GTA 6 will bring…" Meanwhile, legacy SNK art director Nobuyuki Kuroki is more sure of the upcoming game's impact. "I'm really looking forward to GTA 6," he says. "I think it will redefine players' standards, and I have a feeling that it'll be a once-in-a-generation turning point for games."

Some developers were excited to see the game's launch on a personal level. "The game I'm most looking forward to in 2026 is GTA 6," Goddess of Victory: Nikke director, Yoo Hyung-seok says. "Personally, I've been a fan since GTA 2, and every entry continues to surprise me, so I'm really looking forward to this one."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi thinks it will influence his work. "In 2026, I'm looking forward to the new entry in the GTA series," he says. "As a creator myself, I'm inspired by the world's craftsmanship." Yakuza series director and producer Masayoshi Yokoyama puts his desires more simply, saying: "GTA 6. Please release it."

The strongest sentiment among the creatives interviewed is that GTA 6 will change the industry through its new concepts, and that they will be keeping a watchful eye on it. "The whole world has its sights set on GTA 6," says SaGa director and designer Akitoshi Kawazu. "I think the content and scale will not disappoint. We will be paying attention to what players enjoy about it."