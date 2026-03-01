GDC is an opportunity to celebrate the games that defined 2025, and explore the new technology that will shape the future of gaming

The Game Developer's Conference, aka GDC, is just weeks away, the Festival of Gaming running March 9 to March 13, and there's more than a few reasons to pay attention in 2026. GDC has a tendency to sometimes fly under the radar when compared to other industry events like Summer Game Fest and Gamescom, but what it has to offer is just as rich – arguably more so – than many other industry events.

Some conferences and showcases might emphasise headline reveals, but GDC has always held a specific niche – it's a window into the way that video games are made, and a look at the emerging technology and techniques that can shape the future of play. What GDC lacks in raw spectacle, it makes up for with a great depth and spirit that's always worth your attention.

It's entirely possible that you can expect to see new reveals as a part of the GDC programming. Last year we discovered that Netflix was creating a cozy MMO called Spirit Crossing, and in years past we even saw Google reveal the existence of Stadia during a GDC keynote presentation. Developers from Epic Games, Blizzard, Nintendo, Xbox, and plenty more will have a presence at GDC this year – you never know whether they will come equipped with secrets to share about their new games for 2026 and beyond, that's all a part of the fun of GDC.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

More than that though, GDC offers a unique opportunity for reflection. It's a space where developers look at what's happened in the last year, and offer insights into how key lessons learned will influence the future of gaming. The panels (many are exclusively for conference attendees, while some are made available to the public via portals like the GDC Vault and official Festival of Gaming YouTube channel ) aren't just idle chat, but rather where game creators can gather to explain design philosophies.

Think of it as a space for creatives to share insight on what made their games great or, in some cases, what will make their games great in the future. Last year alone, we saw the creators behind Helldivers 2 argue that game balance wasn't even all that important (the scandal!), and a former GTA 6 developer explained the perils of open-world fatigue that are making sandboxes an increasingly exhausting proposition for most.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Naturally, a major talking point for GDC 2026 will be how AI is being (or could be) used to concept, develop, and maintain games in the years to come. The technology has proven to be exceptionally divisive to players and creators alike, so expect the rise of artificial intelligence to be a key point of discussion and debate. AI-focused developers from companies like Google, Capcom, NVIDIA, Xbox, and Sega are among the list of speakers present to dive into the topic, and the agenda includes more than a few talks exploring both sides of the debate.

It's for discussions like this that GDC is such an important moment on the calendar. The video game industry is notoriously secretive, so a moment for the development community to come together to share tips, tricks, and insights to aspiring creators and players alike is worthy of some time and attention. It's a place for the brightest figures in the industry to come together and show off why they – and the games they create – are so celebrated. And who could argue that that's not worth caring about?

