Steam Winter sale 2025 is around the corner with discounts on some of the best indie games ever, plus RPGs, horror, and whatever Elden Ring Nightreign is

You are the chosen one. The Steam Winter sale is about to start, so grit your teeth, eat a few thousand pounds of sugar cookies, and become your own Santa Claus.

In other words, it's "haha time to buy games that I. WILL. NEVER. PLAY," as a top Reddit comment reacting to the event's new trailer says. I understand the hesitation, but dumping out the contents of your wallet directly into the ocean is, I think, unfortunately the key to being truly jolly. If you'd like, you can debate it with the Valve Corporation – though it at least had the decency to discount a number of perfect games this year.

Steam Winter Sale 2025: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Steam Winter sale 2025 goes live on December 18 at 10:00AM PST / 1:00PM ET, and it'll run through January 5. While its precise discounts aren't available yet, the sale's trailer does reveal a number of great games getting their price tags snipped.



Here's a list of them:

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Borderlands 4

Dune: Awakening

Dying Light: The Beast

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Rematch

Slime Rancher 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Megabonk

Digimon Story Time Stranger

R.E.P.O.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

RV There Yet?

Escape From Duckov

Dispatch

Deltarune

Elden Ring Nightreign

Hades 2

Drive Beyond Horizons

The stunning sequel Hades 2? Flashy new superhero drama Dispatch? The lovely RPG-roguelike-multiplayer thing Nightreign? Uh oh…

"we must fund Gabe's next super yacht," says a popular YouTube comment. I'm being hypnotized... my wallet... it yearns for the ocean...

