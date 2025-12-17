Steam Winter sale 2025 is around the corner with discounts on some of the best indie games ever, plus RPGs, horror, and whatever Elden Ring Nightreign is
Valve begins its annual sale with discounts on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hades 2, Dispatch, and much more
You are the chosen one. The Steam Winter sale is about to start, so grit your teeth, eat a few thousand pounds of sugar cookies, and become your own Santa Claus.
In other words, it's "haha time to buy games that I. WILL. NEVER. PLAY," as a top Reddit comment reacting to the event's new trailer says. I understand the hesitation, but dumping out the contents of your wallet directly into the ocean is, I think, unfortunately the key to being truly jolly. If you'd like, you can debate it with the Valve Corporation – though it at least had the decency to discount a number of perfect games this year.
The Steam Winter sale 2025 goes live on December 18 at 10:00AM PST / 1:00PM ET, and it'll run through January 5. While its precise discounts aren't available yet, the sale's trailer does reveal a number of great games getting their price tags snipped.
Here's a list of them:
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Borderlands 4
- Dune: Awakening
- Dying Light: The Beast
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Rematch
- Slime Rancher 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Megabonk
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- R.E.P.O.
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- RV There Yet?
- Escape From Duckov
- Dispatch
- Deltarune
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Hades 2
- Drive Beyond Horizons
The stunning sequel Hades 2? Flashy new superhero drama Dispatch? The lovely RPG-roguelike-multiplayer thing Nightreign? Uh oh…
"we must fund Gabe's next super yacht," says a popular YouTube comment. I'm being hypnotized... my wallet... it yearns for the ocean...
Check out our contenders for GamesRadar+ GOTY: the 25 best games of 2025 to see what's worth splurging on.
