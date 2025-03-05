Steam sale 2025: All the dates, times, and everything else you need to know

When it comes to gaming discounts in 2025, nothing beats all the Steam Sales heading our way. Sprinkled throughout the year, there are multiple events to look forward to, where you'll have the chance to jump on several deals and discounts and finally get the chance to pick up all the best Steam games that have been patiently waiting on your wishlists.

However, with multiple events running on Valve's platform and plenty of upcoming PC games also taking up some of our attention, keeping track of Steam's calendar can be tricky. So, to make your life easier and ensure you don't miss out on any juicy savings, we've made a complete list of all the dates and information about the 2025 Steam sales.

So, whether you're worried about missing out on discounts for 2024 gems like Metaphor: ReFantazio or Helldivers 2, want to make the most out of each event, or are interested in finding out about potential rewards, read on below for everything that you need to know about the upcoming Steam Sales on the near horizon.

When is the next Steam sale?

(Image credit: Valve)

The next Steam sale will be the Steam Spring Sale, which runs from March 13 to March 20, 2025.

That means that you'll have around seven days to pick up any discounts, or else you'll have to wait for the Summer Sale to roll up.

To participate in the sale, you'll also need to have a Steam account (which is free to create). So, if you want to make the most of all the money-saving deals, be sure to sign up to Steam ahead of March 3.

(Image credit: YouTube via Valve)

Steam has sales periodically throughout the year. So, if you want to keep track of all the upcoming events, you can read our list below, where we've collected all the important Steam sale dates and other events on offer on Valve's platform throughout 2025.

Steam Spring Sale: March 13 – March 20, 2025

City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: March 24 – March 31, 2025

Sokoban Fest: April 21 – April 28, 2025

Wargames Fest: April 28 – May 5, 2025

Creature Collector Fest: May 12 – May 19, 2025

Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: May 26 – June 2, 2025

Steam Next Fest: June 9 – June 16, 2025

Fishing Fest: June 16 – June 23, 2025

Steam Summer Sale: June 26 – July 10, 2025

Automation Fest: July 14 – July 21, 2025

Racing Fest: July 28 – August 4, 2025

4X Fest: August 11 – August 18, 2025

Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: August 25 – September 1, 2025

Political Sim Fest: September 8 – September 15, 2025

Steam Autumn Sale: September 29 – October 6, 2025

Steam Next Fest: October 13 – October 20, 2025

Steam Scream 4: October 27 – November 3, 2025

Animal Fest: November 10 – November 17, 2025

Sports Fest: December 8 – December 15, 2025

Steam Winter Sale: December 18 – January 5, 2026

What is the biggest Steam Sale of the year?

(Image credit: Valve)

The biggest Steam sales tend to be the Summer sale and the Winter sale, as they often see the biggest discounts. They also run significantly longer than the other Steam sales in the calendar that typically last for only a week. Instead, the Summer sale lasts for around 14 days, while the Winter sale runs for around 19 days. This means more discounts to be claimed and more games on offer to browse through for deals.

The Summer and Winter sales are the periods where you'll likely find the big discounts for recent releases that came out early in the year or during the end of 2024. So it's worth keeping track of your wishlist during this time to jump on any price reductions for those massive games that were just a tad too expensive for you at the time of their launch.

While the Summer and Winter sales are the biggest on Steam's calendar generally, the platform has some great discounts throughout the year. Along with all of its scheduled events, there are often publisher sales as well. For example, Ubisoft recently had a Steam sale where several of the Assassin's Creed games and more were discounted.

It's always a good idea to keep an eye on Steam, for opportunities such as those and to keep your wishlist curated so that you get notified anytime a title you really really want gets a discount.

How long do Steam sales last?

(Image credit: Valve)

Most Steam sales and events last for around seven days. However, there are certain events that run for longer than a week, such as the Steam Summer sale and the Steam Winter sale.

That may seem like a short time to get everything you need or want. However, a big thing to remember is that you can always wait for another sale if you run out of time. Steam has tons of discounts running throughout the year that hit during themed "Fest" events, publisher sales, and seasonal Steam sales as well.

That means that you'll likely see discounts return periodically and will still be able to make the most of various discounts throughout the year. The clock is on your side when it comes to Steam sales!

If you are waiting for a certain sale to take place, you can also check out our list of the best PC games to play in the meantime.

Steam sale rewards

(Image credit: Valve)

Not every Steam sale has rewards. However, the majority of the seasonal ones do offer some kind of prize for participating in the event—be that limited stickers that unlock once a day to claim or trading cards.

Trading cards are typically available to collect during the Summer and Winter sales. Through collecting all of the Steam sale trading cards, you'll be able to craft a badge, which you can display on your profile page. In the past, we've seen that trading cards are rewarded for every purchase over $10 during sales that offer them.

You'll also be able to sell and buy Steam Sale trading cards on the Steam marketplace during and for 30 days after the event. And, of course, you can also trade cards with your friends if you have any duplicates and are aiming to craft badges without breaking the bank. Crafting a Steam sale badge will also give you additional rewards, such as an emoticon and a profile background, as well as profile XP.

However, as I mentioned above, not every Steam sale offers trading cards, so be sure to double-check the details of the sale you are participating in so that you don't spend any extra money trying to unlock cards that aren't even on offer.

Keep your wishlist fresh with our guides on all the new games of 2025 heading our way and the most exciting upcoming indie games on the horizon.