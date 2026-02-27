I've been writing about new indie games for years, and these are the 10 best Steam Next Fest demos I recommend you play this weekend

The first Steam Next Fest of 2026 is absolutely filled to the rafters with demos for some of the most exciting upcoming indie games. In fact, there are so many fantastic future releases included in Valve's February demo fest, that I've frankly been spoiled for choice. But as the resident wrangler of the Indie Spotlight series here at GamesRadar+, I consider it my duty – nay, my honor – to dive into the event with reckless abandon and try out some new games ahead of release.

Of course, I'm not the only one here that loves the event, and many of my fellow writers have been tucking into demos and rightly shouting about them. So, if you're looking to get stuck into some demo goodness over the weekend for some very promising new indie games, then I'm here to shine a light on the 10 best Steam Next Fest demos you absolutely need to try while they're around. From my own personal picks, to my fellow writers' favorites, now's the time to get Steam open and ready as I take you through the demos worth downloading.

10. Puppy Park

(Image credit: TM39)

Those yearning for the return of Nintendogs are in luck. While we may still be (not so) patiently waiting for Nintendo to bark up the right tree and bring the beloved dog simulator back, we at least have Puppy Park from developer TM39 to fill the void.

With a demo now live during Steam Next Fest ahead of its expected launch in March, you have the chance to try out becoming the manager of your very own little dog hotel, complete with puppy pampering sessions, walks, and more. If one of our resident Nintendog appreciators, Anna Koselke, is sold, then fellow fans and cozy game enjoyers won't want to miss this one.

Play the demo here.

9. Windrose

(Image credit: Windrose Crew)

Arrrrr me hearties, a new pirate game is setting sail in the future, and right now you can check out a Steam Next Fest demo before it takes to the seas. I'm talking about the upcoming open-world PvE survival adventure, Windrose, from developer Windrose Crew.

With shades of Sea of Thieves meets Assassin's Creed Black Flag, our staff writer Jordan Gerblick (who often moonlights as a pirate in the world of video games) has plenty of praise for the sizeable demo, which features Ark-like crafting, some supernatural elements, and plenty of swashbuckling action. If you want to be a pirate captain, Windrose awaits.

Play the demo here.

8. Wanderburg

(Image credit: Randwerk / Sidekick Publishing)

GamesRadar+'s very own Austin Wood is an expert when it comes to the best roguelike games, so when he starts joyfully yelling about a new bullet hell roguelike that's hard to stop playing, I know it's well worth paying attention.

Wanderburg from developer Randwerk is, in the words of Austin, like "Vampire Survivors on wheels", and that's because you actually command a castle on said wheels that's yours to customize and upgrade. With a bite-sized sample that lets you steer across a medieval landscape, taking on opposing roaming strongholds, roguelike fans shouldn't skip this one.