Tiny Bookshop absolutely deserves its overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, because I cannot stop playing this cozy management life sim

I know I'm far from alone in wistfully imagining an alternate life where I pack everything in and move to some picturesque, welcoming town to open my own little bookshop. The very idea of it has only gotten more idyllic thanks to romance novels and cozy slice-of-life dramas that have that exact plot. Of course, real life is no hallmark movie, and with no business experience, or the means to open a shop of my own, it is but a pipedream.

So that's why I'm eternally grateful that developer neoludic's management life sim, Tiny Bookshop, exists. Not only is it letting me live out this ultimate fantasy, but it's doing it in an incredibly enjoyable and satisfying way. After leaving everything behind, the game sees me arrive in a lovely seaside town, where I can go from place to place selling second-hand books in my compact, mobile store, which is attached to the back of my car (a bit like a trailer).

From planning what area I'll hit to complete one of my side objectives, to trying to make enough sales and save up some money in time for the flea market, there's so much I want to accomplish for my small business. But there are also a lot of locals I want to work to get to know better, too. And that gets to the heart of what makes Tiny Bookshop such a surprising delight in terms of the amount of depth it has. There's plenty to work towards, discover, and unlock in this supremely laid back management experience that absolutely deserves all the praise it's been getting.

Bookish bonding

(Image credit: Skystone Games / 2P Games)

My first day in my new dream life sees me learn the ropes as I set up my shop at the waterfront – which is the very first location you can sell books in. With the chance to change up the store's paint job and set down the one and only bookcase I own, I'm then free to organize the second-hand books I have in stock. Everything is immediately easy to get to grips with, and I at once appreciate how simple and effective the controls are when it comes to organizing and decorating my store and its shelves.

I only have a small selection of titles to begin with, but all of the books are helpfully separated by genre, and each one is a different color — with everything from the likes of crime (red) and fantasy (purple), to a kids section (green) and travel tomes (blue). After I'm all set up, I sit back and watch as customers start to pop into my portable treasure trove of page-turners, and begin adding them to their shopping bags to purchase.

(Image credit: Skystone Games / 2P Games)

As I come to learn later on, several factors will determine what kind of genres will sell the most — such as the various locations you can pull up shop in which attract different clientele, to the items you can find or buy to decorate your store with, which can increase the appeal of a certain kind of book. Since my shop is, after all, tiny, I have limited space to house my books, so it really pays to think about what genres I should fill the shelves with based on where I am and what decorations I've set down.

During my first stint as a bookseller at the waterfront, I'm greeted by a kind, retired woman called Tilde who welcomes me to the town, before asking me for a favor. This kicks off my very first side-quest objective, which sees me hold onto some old furniture and bring it with me to a new location, which just so happens to be the local flea market that opens on Saturdays.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I progress, I meet many more locals, who in turn invite me to new places where I can go to sell books. Each character has their own stuff going on and their own particular questlines to fulfill, such as a musician who's looking for some inspiration, to a kid who wants to collect shells. Both their tasks and their presence at my store brings so much added depth to the experience, with more objectives to work towards outside of my shop that comes with the added incentive of getting to know each person better.

Reading recommendations

(Image credit: Skystone Games / 2P Games)

It doesn't take long for me to feel like I've started to become a part of the community through my store, not just in the way I can help others through their requests, but also through the work I do as a bookseller. That's mostly down to the fact that every and now and then, someone who's browsing may ask for help finding a particular kind of book, and it's up to me to sift through the shelves to find the perfect recommendation.

The customers only give you certain clues, though, such as a genre or element they particularly enjoy, or are keen to learn more about. Every request has a difficulty star rating attached to it based on what they're hoping to find among your limited stock. Sometimes that means it can pay to think outside of the box, and offer up a recommendation that may cater to what they're asking for, even if it sits outside of their preferred genre or reading habits.

(Image credit: Skystone Games / 2P Games)

The local quest givers I'm getting to know can also ask for recommendations, and I've started to get a read on the kinds of books they love, which is helping to inform my picks for them and make me feel like I'm really starting to bond with these characters through the written word.

Outside of my shopkeeping and my objectives, I can also look around a location when I've set up there by scrolling left or right on the screen on either side of the store. There's plenty to click on and engage with in every area, and sometimes I even stumble upon a discarded item that can be used as a decoration in my shop, or find a point of interest that unlocks something new. Along with other shop owners who are willing to sell me something useful, these added touches make this town come to life, and it adds an extra layer of discovery.

When I'm not playing Tiny Bookshop, I find myself thinking about it constantly, which really says it all. I can't wait to see how my shop grows and what I'll learn about the local customers who breathe so much life into this wonderful management sim. I may not be able to open up a book shop in reality, but at least I have one of the most enjoyable indies I've played this year to fill that void.

Tiny Bookshop is out now on PC and Switch. For more recommendations, head on over to our Indie Spotlight series.