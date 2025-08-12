We get a lot of cozy life sims, but not many of them crack Steam's top 20 best-sellers in 4 days with 95% positive reviews, and thank goodness this adorable bookshop management sim has nothing to do with a farm
Tiny Bookshop is a big hit
Right up there with the Soulslike genre, cozy gaming is a space that's become just a little bit crowded in recent years. That's not a reflection on the quality or appeal of these games generally, but it does make it a challenge to wade through the constant flood of new releases in search of something fresh and unique. There's always a farm to manage, or anthropomorphic neighbors to meet, or fish to catch, somewhere.
Thankfully, Tiny Bookshop landed on my desk today as a serendipitous gift from my editors, and after tinkering around with its demo, I'm sold like a new Sarah J. Maas book.
I do appreciate that a bookshop management sim isn't the most unique idea in the world. It's definitely more original than a farming sim, but yeah, it didn't necessarily win me over with its groundbreaking originality. I'm gonna take off my journalist hat and admit very frankly that I simply cannot not be charmed by a game that lets you make a spooky li'l book store by the beach. My ideal life.
It also helps that Tiny Bookshop is impeccably polished, well-written with a story full of secrets I actually care to learn more about, and pretty darn cute-looking too!
I'm not the only one charmed by Tiny Bookshop. It cracked Steam's top 20 list of best-selling games in just four days, and although it's a little further down on that list at the time of writing, it's still boasting nearly 1,000 reviews with 95% of them being positive. And, if you filter by simulation games, it's the sixth best-selling right behind Civilization 6. I'd say that's pretty impressive for any indie game, and even more-so for a cozy indie game releasing at a time when it seems like every new game is either cozy or very not cozy, i.e., a Soulslike.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
