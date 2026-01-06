2026 is going to be the year of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, and I don't even need the strategy RPG to launch in full for that to be true

It's been four months since Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era's gargantuan Steam Next Fest demo became one of the most-played entries of Valve's October festivities, and I still can't stop thinking about it. Or playing it, for that matter.

I'm definitely not the only one who can't shake Olden Era's chainmailed embrace. The medieval strategy RPG not only doubles down on everything that made Heroes 2 and 3 so memorable, delivering the most similar gameplay to those early entries out of any other in the franchise, it seeks to actively improve upon it all.

True, there's still no sign of an Early Access release date even as we get stuck into January, but that makes it all the more important for my fellow adventurers to keep their eyes firmly fixed on developer Unfrozen's next move – or check the demo out on Steam if you've yet to do so.