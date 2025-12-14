Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 developers made my favorite RPG of 2025 by trusting their original vision: "We had the strength to say, 'Yes, that's what we want'"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 didn't take home any trophies at The Game Awards. Still, it remains the best RPG I've played this year, and if it offers developer Warhorse any consolation, it took the top spot in my own Game of the Year voting. I've spent much of 2025 obsessed with the medieval RPG, and months after rolling credits, I often find myself thinking about the ways in which it pushed back against the slicker, smoother direction that many of its genre peers have moved towards over the years.

Awards or no, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an astounding measure of success for Warhorse. Prior to the event itself, I caught up with Prokop Jirsa, lead designer, and Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, communications director, to learn why the studio was so confident in the foundations established by Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Henry's come to visit

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

One of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's main draws is its pacing. Much has been said of the RPG's tough beginning, in which players are stripped of everything and set loose in a sprawling world. In those moments, scrounging for groschen to buy a shovel because graverobbing seems like a reasonable way to pay for your dinner, it can feel like the traditional relationship between games and their players has been skewed – as if Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 doesn't want you to play.

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

But that's not true. In reality, it's difficult to starve to death, and combat becomes significantly easier once Henry gets his hands on armor. Those earlier moments certainly have their trials, and for many players they may prove too much, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 never wants you to stop playing: rather, it wants you to slow down, appreciate the little things, and make your own stories. For the receptive, it's an act of love.

That approach required Warhorse to commit entirely to its slower pacing, despite internal sentiment that "instant gratification in gaming has become a problem." To flout that meant having confidence that other people still wanted slower, more experiential RPGs. Jirsa admits it was "scary," but the team were bolstered by the success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its reception – criticism was largely focused on technical issues, while praise was heaped upon its realism-driven approach.

"That gave us the strength to continue, even though there were many discussions [asking] 'Are we really going the right way? Are we really into these survival elements, do we really want to take everything from the player at the beginning? Even their place to sleep?' We had playtests where some players started a game, did something wrong, immediately got arrested, and gave negative feedback," says Jirsa. "We had the strength to say, 'Yes, that's what we want'. We want the player at the beginning to feel extremely weak, because then the validation of gaining strength feels earned."

Rather than compromise in those areas, Warhorse looked to make Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 more accessible. "It was much more intuitive [and] polished – it's easier for you to understand why you are dying, or where you have to go," says Stolz-Zwilling, who feels the sequel is "in all aspects the better game."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is it future or is it past?

(Image credit: Plaion)

Many areas of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 still make the game feel semi-niche in comparison to most RPGs. Things like having to eat, sleep, and keep your sword sharp are just some considerations you can't ignore without running into issues, while directional combat begs time and patience to learn. Given the potential for abrasiveness, it still comes as a surprise to see Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 break through to the mainstream so dramatically.

"We were not the first," offers Jirsa, pointing to FromSoftware. "With Dark Souls and Elden Ring, they took something that was very niche to the mainstream audience and were very successful."

"I honestly believe there's big potential for original ideas that, if they were given a chance to be polished, could reach mainstream," he continues. "You can say the same thing about Death Stranding! It's a game about delivering packages, and it's a very successful mainstream game."