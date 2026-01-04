Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs' next game will simply focus on "what we think is cool" – "I've seen too many TV shows and books be swayed trying to please a lot of people"

News
By published

"In the process you end up losing the heart of what's there"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead Gustave faces a gommage
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was arguably 2025's biggest surprise hit, with Sandfall Interactive's debut J'RPG sweeping awards shows and quickly building an enormous fan base. No pressure for the next game, right? Well, even if some pressure is unavoidable, the devs say they're still going to be guided by "what we think is cool" rather than focusing on fan expectations going forward.

Speaking in an interview with Edge magazine for issue 419, Sandfall Interactive chief operating officer and production director François Meurisse explains that while "I feel there is a bit of pressure" from fans and critics when it comes to the team's next game, "it's not so important to us."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

