Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs "basically did twice the work" of a more experienced team to get the hit French RPG out the door

"[The younger staff] didn't have any expectations about how a studio should be run and how a game should be made"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#039;s Gustave in a French-inspired outfit
Sandfall Interactive hired more junior and first-time developers than you'd expect from a team that just delivered an award-sweeping game of the year winner, but the studio had to do "twice the work" to make it happen.

One reason for Sandfall Interactive's younger crowd is that "Montpellier is a super-young city," creative director Guillaume Broche told Edge Magazine. There's also the fact that "senior people tend to go for safer options," and the French company didn't have a credit to its name at the time.

