"We love making games more than we love managing": Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead says "it's good to have limitations," so the RPG studio won't "scale up" for any future projects

Now that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has secured various big wins under its belt, from the Golden Joystick Awards to the more recent Game Awards 2025 event, Sandfall Interactive likely has its eyes on the future – a future that apparently won't look very different for it.

As per Edge's Knowledge newsletter, director Guillaume Broche implies as much as he responds to a question of whether or not Sanfall Interactive's next game will prove to be a "larger-scale production" than Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was. "No, I think it's good to have limitations when you are creative," admits the lead. "It's the best way to be the best version of yourself." Even though the studio could go bigger, it won't.

"We could scale up now that we have a lot more money, but I would say it's not tempting for us," continues Broche, "because even the management team and myself, we'd have to be hands-on and doing things for ourselves."

That just isn't their thing, apparently. "We love making games more than we love managing, so we want to keep doing that. These past five years were some of the best of my life, and I want to be happy like that again."

Honestly, I think Broche and the team are making the right call here – just look at Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and its success. It's evident that Sandfall Interactive absolutely doesn't need to work with a larger scale or scope, as it's more than capable of producing bangers with what it's currently working with. It isn't often we see a small studio – small in the grand scheme of things, anyway – like it smash records left and right.

It's exciting to consider what could come next from the FRPG masterminds. Will it be a gem with turn-based combat and a stunning soundtrack to boot, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Only time will tell, I suppose – but I, for one, can't wait to see.

