Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio is "just the right size" for a "full-priced turn-based RPG," so don't expect its success to lead to AAA ambitions: "I'd prefer working as a small team"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive is "just the right size" for making a "full-priced turn-based RPG," so don't expect the studio's headcount to swell in the face of the J'RPG's colossal success.

Success like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't typically what an AA-sized studio like Sandfall expects, though you certainly take it. The French JRPG sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days, and prominent industry figures reckon it could easily clear 10 million. Game good!

Does that mean Sandfall will grow its headcount and tackle more AAA-sized projects, though? Oh lord, no. Speaking to Automaton, lead programmer Tom Guillermin says the current team size is just fine for the sort of games the studio wants to make.

"I think that, for now, I'd prefer working as a small team. I'm not sure how big 'an ideal team' would be," he says. "But when it comes to making a full-priced turn-based RPG, I believe that the team we have now is just the right size."

Creative director Guillaume Broche adds: "We had five people working on environments, two on the story. And I think, around three to six people worked on the cinematics. The music was done by four people."

Broche then goes on to explain that while the team is small, it all worked out because each member is so highly skill – and, naturally, outsourcing means many other people helped with the game's development outside of Sandfall's wee team.

"After establishing our company, we conducted over 200 interviews in order to gather the first team members. The screenings were rather rigorous," Broche recalls.

Still, going for younger talent with "fighting spirit" worked out for the team. Award season is yet to kick off good and proper, though I imagine Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be in with a good shout.

Equally, given the struggles AAA faces and the call for more AA games like, you guessed it, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it's no wonder Sandfall is happy with where it's at.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 star says the French JRPG hasn't brought back turn-based combat as bangers like Octopath Traveler have been here all along: "I'm glad that people are discovering it again."