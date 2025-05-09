Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could "top 8-10 million" sales, says Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead as he shouts out his fellow RPG's "incredible achievement"

Breakout turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could sell more than "8-10 million" copies, according to the publishing lead behind breakout turn-based RPG Baldur's Gate 3.

In a tweet responding to news that Clair Obscur had sold more than two million copies in its first two weeks, Larian publishing director Michael Douse said that "I hope now word of mouth is in control it can reach its potential."

I hope now word of mouth is in control it can reach its potential. and I say that in support of the developers and their incredible achievement. It has the potential to reach a conservative 6, at least. Could top 8-10. https://t.co/PTI9V2bFjuMay 6, 2025

That potential, Douse says, amounts to "a conservative" estimate of six million copies - triple what it's managed so far. That figure has the potential to rise even further, he suggests, up to a figure that could "top 8-10" million.

Douse has long championed the importance of players and community in helping a game reach its widest possible audience. Recently, he pointed out that no-one was necessarily served by the Nintendo Switch 2's $80 games, reminding developers that "you do not have to price anything according to retail norms."

Clair Obscur's word-of-mouth effect has been significant. Glowing reviews led to the incredibly rare phenomenon of a single-player game that continued to grow its concurrent audience in the weeks after release. Exactly how many copies it eventually ships remains to be seen, of course, but very few games manage to sell as fast as this one, especially when they're debut entries from new teams in an unestablished franchise. Sometimes it really is just about making something really good, I guess.

