As Baldur's Gate 3 devs decide what to do next with Divinity, Larian publishing lead celebrates the D&D RPG's late rise in players on Steam: "We on the upnup"

As work on new RPG Divinity cracks on over at Larian Studios, 2023 Dungeons & Dragons gem Baldur's Gate 3 continues to soar on platforms like Steam – and its continuing popularity is an understandable point of pride for the developers.

In a recent online post, publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse explains how, after checking the Steam "Top Sellers" charts, he noticed that Baldur's Gate 3 was in the third spot, right after the likes of the brand-new, hotly anticipated horror title Resident Evil Requiem and the ever-popular Counter-Strike 2 from Valve.



Seeing as it's been nearly three years now since the Baldur's Gate threequel launched, that's pretty big news.

A real thrill to see BG3 in the number 3 sales spot this sunny morning as I write up plans for what we do next and how we do it. A little motivation goes a long way. pic.twitter.com/s7GfywOCKIFebruary 27, 2026

"A real thrill to see BG3 in the number 3 sales spot this sunny morning as I write up plans for what we do next and how we do it," Douse says. "A little motivation goes a long way."



It sounds like the brilliant reputation that Baldur's Gate 3 continues to carry understandably serves as a bit of inspiration – perhaps while Larian works on Divinity, its upcoming RPG behemoth. Douse takes a moment to go over the numbers, too.

"According to Steam Charts, January 2025 avg PC was 66,434 vs 2026's of 67,683. That's growth, baby!" That's right – not only has Baldur's Gate 3 retained a dedicated fanbase years on, but there are more players exploring the Forgotten Realms than there were last January.



As Douse exclaims, "We on the upnup into the next big blue ocean!" Now if only custom maps could finally properly come to fruition…

According to Steam Charts January 2025 avg PC was 66,434 vs 2026's of 67,683. That's growth, baby! We on the upnup into the next big blue ocean!February 27, 2026

Until they do, though, there's still plenty to do in Baldur's Gate 3. As one commenter says, "I have 100+ hours in this game, and I haven't finished it yet" – and, yeah, same, except I've got another 0 at the end of that number and then some.



The effort (and "all the goofs & spoofs, hijinks and doodillying," according to Douse) Larian put into its RPG is more than evident, and I'm just glad to see it receiving its very due recognition.

Here's hoping Divinity proves just as fun and successful, although I'm almost certain that it will. If Baldur's Gate 3 and the community's ongoing love for it highlight anything, it's how talented the devs over at Larian truly are.

Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 set for a new update "nearly 15 years after the Enhanced Editions" launched, earning an approving nod from BG3 developer Larian itself