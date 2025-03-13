Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager

News
By published

Starting with DnD 5E Spelljammer

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As Larian Studios gears up to release the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3, fans are hard at work on custom campaigns – and it looks like console players might have access to them soon, too.

After unlocking modding allowing for "level editing, save editing, and more" last year, fans have been conjuring up massive custom campaigns to keep Baldur's Gate 3 alive post-Patch 8. Most of these can be found in progress via platforms like Nexus Mods, which marks them as PC-only – but that may just change, and a custom campaign dubbed DnD 5E Spelljammer proves as much with its recent appearance on the RPG's official mod manager.

Featuring loads of new backgrounds, items, monsters, and spells, the mod is impressive, to say the least. It all takes place in an entirely new area to Baldur's Gate 3, too – aboard the Space Galleon within the Astral Planes, navigating through different floating locations. As a hardened stan of Larian's base gem myself, I personally can't wait to sail the starry sea and finally experience something other than Acts 1 through 3 nearly two years later.

It's not available to play for console users just yet, though, but anything is possible now that it's up on the game's official mod manager. With custom campaigns in full swing and Patch 8 right around the corner, too, the community might even end up seeing Skyrim-level modding blossom for Baldur's Gate 3 – and I, for one, hope that's the case. As long as I can continue playing the Dungeons & Dragons RPG, I most certainly will.

If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns with "levels and lands comparable to the Skyrim modding community" could come "this year," says one of the RPG's experienced modders
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Larian doesn't know "what's going on," but Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 has come early for PS5 players: "How's your Monday going?"
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing a female elven Tav sitting against a starry sky backdrop
As I await Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8, I'm already planning my next run around a cosmic new subclass
Latest in Baldur's Gate
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood
5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
Latest in News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
A screenshot of a sword fight during, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"
Black Mirror season 7
First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character
More about baldur s gate
The Legend of Vox Machina

If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood

5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"

Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game

Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
See more latest
Most Popular
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Black Mirror season 7
First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
World of Warcraft Classic Fall of the Lich King
Blizzard boss says keeping World of Warcraft players happy for 20 years is so hard because the MMO is filled with "different demographics that only have so much time in their day"
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
A screenshot of a sword fight during, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"
Michael Fassbender in Black Bag
X-Men star Michael Fassbender says he auditioned for James Bond, but ended up suggesting they go for Daniel Craig: "I don't know why I was promoting him"
How to enter GTA 5 cheats
Despite its history of taking action against GTA mods, a Rockstar-approved GTA 5 modding tool is on the way to "assist the modding community" in the wake of the recent PC upgrade
Adolescence
Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham's new Netflix one-shot crime drama is out now, and it has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score