Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager

As Larian Studios gears up to release the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3, fans are hard at work on custom campaigns – and it looks like console players might have access to them soon, too.

After unlocking modding allowing for "level editing, save editing, and more" last year, fans have been conjuring up massive custom campaigns to keep Baldur's Gate 3 alive post-Patch 8. Most of these can be found in progress via platforms like Nexus Mods, which marks them as PC-only – but that may just change, and a custom campaign dubbed DnD 5E Spelljammer proves as much with its recent appearance on the RPG's official mod manager.

Featuring loads of new backgrounds, items, monsters, and spells, the mod is impressive, to say the least. It all takes place in an entirely new area to Baldur's Gate 3, too – aboard the Space Galleon within the Astral Planes, navigating through different floating locations. As a hardened stan of Larian's base gem myself, I personally can't wait to sail the starry sea and finally experience something other than Acts 1 through 3 nearly two years later.



It's not available to play for console users just yet, though, but anything is possible now that it's up on the game's official mod manager. With custom campaigns in full swing and Patch 8 right around the corner, too, the community might even end up seeing Skyrim-level modding blossom for Baldur's Gate 3 – and I, for one, hope that's the case. As long as I can continue playing the Dungeons & Dragons RPG, I most certainly will.



If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now