If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now

As Larian Studios wraps up its work on Baldur's Gate 3 with the upcoming Patch 8 , fans are wondering what the future of D&D-esque RPGs is – and Critical Role might just have the answer.

Speaking recently to Business Insider , Critical Role co-founder Travis Willingham reveals that the band of professional voice actors turned adventurers has a video game in the works – and fans won't have to wait much longer to learn more about it. He explains that the team is "hard at work" on a game, an entirely new avenue for Critical Role. While he doesn't say what the mysterious project has been titled, it'll be announced "any day" now.

Until then, Willingham is referring to the game as the "interactive slate." As for its gameplay or setting, the unnamed gaming venture is set to expand on Exandria, the now-decade-old world created by dungeon master Matthew Mercer back in 2015. Unlike in The Legend of Vox Machina , Amazon Studios' animated Critical Role series, fans will play a much more significant part in the story this time around as the game places players in control.

"They'll actually be getting their hand on the stick and controlling the outcome of the story," describes Willingham, "changing what might be possible from not just some of their favorite characters, but new offerings in the world of Exandria." He doesn't get into further details regarding said characters or when and where in Exandria the upcoming game is set to take place, but it's exciting – especially with so few modern D&D titles to play.

Dungeons & Dragons' parent company Hasbro is currently "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and also has another shiny new D&D game in the works that stands separately from the series, though, so it seems fans of the tabletop gem have a lot to look forward to. While Larian Studios isn't making Baldur's Gate 4 itself, the team does have another game up its sleeve – its next RPG after Baldur's Gate 3.

