If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now

News
By published

Exandria is coming to life like never before

The Legend of Vox Machina
(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

As Larian Studios wraps up its work on Baldur's Gate 3 with the upcoming Patch 8, fans are wondering what the future of D&D-esque RPGs is – and Critical Role might just have the answer.

Speaking recently to Business Insider, Critical Role co-founder Travis Willingham reveals that the band of professional voice actors turned adventurers has a video game in the works – and fans won't have to wait much longer to learn more about it. He explains that the team is "hard at work" on a game, an entirely new avenue for Critical Role. While he doesn't say what the mysterious project has been titled, it'll be announced "any day" now.

Until then, Willingham is referring to the game as the "interactive slate." As for its gameplay or setting, the unnamed gaming venture is set to expand on Exandria, the now-decade-old world created by dungeon master Matthew Mercer back in 2015. Unlike in The Legend of Vox Machina, Amazon Studios' animated Critical Role series, fans will play a much more significant part in the story this time around as the game places players in control.

"They'll actually be getting their hand on the stick and controlling the outcome of the story," describes Willingham, "changing what might be possible from not just some of their favorite characters, but new offerings in the world of Exandria." He doesn't get into further details regarding said characters or when and where in Exandria the upcoming game is set to take place, but it's exciting – especially with so few modern D&D titles to play.

Dungeons & Dragons' parent company Hasbro is currently "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and also has another shiny new D&D game in the works that stands separately from the series, though, so it seems fans of the tabletop gem have a lot to look forward to. While Larian Studios isn't making Baldur's Gate 4 itself, the team does have another game up its sleeve – its next RPG after Baldur's Gate 3.

The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
As the "incredible journey" to Baldur's Gate 3 wraps up, Larian Studios has its "full attention" on its next RPG: "The story ain't over yet"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 companion Shadowheart, a young woman with braided black hair and plated armor, smirking while glancing to the side
Baldur's Gate 3's Swen Vincke, feeling all "nostalgic," teases the "the story ain't over" for Larian Studios' "incredible journey"
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 director's new vampire open-world game sure sounds like it took a page from the D&D and Baldur's Gate playbook: "Sometimes it feels like playing a paper RPG"
Key art for Solasta 2.
If Baldur's Gate 3 left you wanting more D&D RPGs, you won't want to miss the sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister when it launches in early access next year
A wizard casts spells beside a dragonborn whose hands are wreathed in energy, divided from a person in mech armor and a woman holding up a potion bottle
I visited D&D HQ to see the 2025 lineup, and it includes everything from Eberron to the return of a classic adventure
The key art for Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 showing dragons and the Nautilus, with Karlach standing in the foreground, weapon in hand
The Making of Baldur's Gate 3: "We really wanted to make it so that even if you don't know D&D or Baldur's Gate, you would still have exciting choices as a player"
Latest in Baldur's Gate
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood
5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books
Latest in News
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
Screenshot from Spectre Divide, showing a character in a purple jumpsuit and full face mask aiming their gun.
Despite more than $60 million in investments, Shroud-backed FPS Spectre Divide and its dev are shutting down after the first season failed "to cover day-to-day costs"
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
More about baldur s gate
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood

5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"

Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village

Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
See more latest
Most Popular
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Screenshot from Spectre Divide, showing a character in a purple jumpsuit and full face mask aiming their gun.
Despite more than $60 million in investments, Shroud-backed FPS Spectre Divide and its dev are shutting down after the first season failed "to cover day-to-day costs"
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
Overwatch 2
My hopes for an Overwatch anime or Diablo horror movie are going strong as Blizzard president points out "we are Blizzard Entertainment, and not simply Blizzard Games"
The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery
Pokemon Go players brace for the worst as Niantic is sold off for $3.5 billion: "This game is entering its death knell"
Stamp PSP
A 16-year-old pitch for a newly discovered first-party PSP game has me mourning the death of PlayStation's Japan Studio all over again
Claymore
Over 20 years later, live-action adaptation of beloved Claymore manga and anime in development by Heroes star