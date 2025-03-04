The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books

While some Baldur's Gate 3 characters were canon to Dungeons & Dragons' extensive lore prior to their appearance in Larian Studios' 2023 RPG, others were only seen in the tabletop game's official materials later on – including Astarion.

The Monster Manual and Player's Handbook are arguably two of the most essential and best D&D books to have on hand, and Larian's beloved vampire elf can now be seen in both – in artwork and in text. Astarion was first spotted in the 2024 edition of ‎Wizards of the Coast's Player's Handbook, where he makes a cameo appearance in an illustration of the Daylight spell – a spell that casts a 60-foot-radius sphere of light.

EN World noted the easy-to-miss appearance, later reaching out to artist David Astruga, who confirmed that he intentionally included Astarion: "I added him on my own from the sketch of that image, and the art directors thought it was fine to leave him there as a small Easter egg for those who notice. It doesn't have any further relevance, but it's good to remember that Astarion is a Wizards character, so he could obviously appear here or there."

Since then, the iconic pale elf has indeed gone on to "appear here or there" again – this time, in the 2025 edition of the Monster Manual. As highlighted by a fan on Reddit , Astarion is quoted on the guide's Vampire Spawn page. "Darling," reads the text, "you are simply delicious." The words are then attributed to "Astarion, vampire spawn."

It's certainly a fun find, and it's safe to say that other companions could get similar cameos in future D&D works.

