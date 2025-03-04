The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books
While some Baldur's Gate 3 characters were canon to Dungeons & Dragons' extensive lore prior to their appearance in Larian Studios' 2023 RPG, others were only seen in the tabletop game's official materials later on – including Astarion.
The Monster Manual and Player's Handbook are arguably two of the most essential and best D&D books to have on hand, and Larian's beloved vampire elf can now be seen in both – in artwork and in text. Astarion was first spotted in the 2024 edition of Wizards of the Coast's Player's Handbook, where he makes a cameo appearance in an illustration of the Daylight spell – a spell that casts a 60-foot-radius sphere of light.
EN World noted the easy-to-miss appearance, later reaching out to artist David Astruga, who confirmed that he intentionally included Astarion: "I added him on my own from the sketch of that image, and the art directors thought it was fine to leave him there as a small Easter egg for those who notice. It doesn't have any further relevance, but it's good to remember that Astarion is a Wizards character, so he could obviously appear here or there."
Since then, the iconic pale elf has indeed gone on to "appear here or there" again – this time, in the 2025 edition of the Monster Manual. As highlighted by a fan on Reddit, Astarion is quoted on the guide's Vampire Spawn page. "Darling," reads the text, "you are simply delicious." The words are then attributed to "Astarion, vampire spawn."
It's certainly a fun find, and it's safe to say that other companions could get similar cameos in future D&D works.
