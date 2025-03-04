The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books

By
published

"Darling, you are simply delicious"

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

While some Baldur's Gate 3 characters were canon to Dungeons & Dragons' extensive lore prior to their appearance in Larian Studios' 2023 RPG, others were only seen in the tabletop game's official materials later on – including Astarion.

The Monster Manual and Player's Handbook are arguably two of the most essential and best D&D books to have on hand, and Larian's beloved vampire elf can now be seen in both – in artwork and in text. Astarion was first spotted in the 2024 edition of ‎Wizards of the Coast's Player's Handbook, where he makes a cameo appearance in an illustration of the Daylight spell – a spell that casts a 60-foot-radius sphere of light.

EN World noted the easy-to-miss appearance, later reaching out to artist David Astruga, who confirmed that he intentionally included Astarion: "I added him on my own from the sketch of that image, and the art directors thought it was fine to leave him there as a small Easter egg for those who notice. It doesn't have any further relevance, but it's good to remember that Astarion is a Wizards character, so he could obviously appear here or there."

Astarion mentioned in the new Monster Manual from r/BaldursGate3

Since then, the iconic pale elf has indeed gone on to "appear here or there" again – this time, in the 2025 edition of the Monster Manual. As highlighted by a fan on Reddit, Astarion is quoted on the guide's Vampire Spawn page. "Darling," reads the text, "you are simply delicious." The words are then attributed to "Astarion, vampire spawn."

It's certainly a fun find, and it's safe to say that other companions could get similar cameos in future D&D works.

New Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update nerfs one of the Dungeons & Dragons RPG's most OP subclass cantrips – and axes "physics for genitals in Photo Mode"

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

