Dungeons and Dragons books - get the best prices on 5E D&D sourcebooks

Best Dungeons and Dragons sourcebooks

1. Player's Handbook The best Dungeons and Dragons book for beginners For: All players | Features: Core rules and character creation Prime $32.06 View at Amazon Everything beginners need Extensive character creation options A one-stop shop for all things D&D Traits can be limiting

Of all the Dungeons and Dragons books that are available right now, this is the one that should be on everyone's shelf. As an in-depth guide to character creation, gameplay, and general rules, it's everything you need to get started. In fact, the Player's Handbook is essential no matter how experienced you are. Want to know how combat works? Curious about the spells you can choose from? This is a one-stop-shop for all things D&D.

Although it doesn't include every playable species or class, this D&D book also has more than enough to keep you busy. With nine races to choose from and countless backgrounds to pore over, the Player's Handbook is everything that a budding adventurer could want.

2. Dungeon Master's Guide The best Dungeons and Dragons book for DMs For: Creating adventures | Features: Campaign and world-building tools Prime $25 View at Amazon Inspiring tips Extensive creation tools Pages of advice on world-building Left wanting more

If you've ever thought about creating or running adventures for your group, the Dungeon Master's Guide is essential reading. Besides arming you with all the tools you need for overseeing a game, it covers everything from making an awesome quest to forging a world of your own.

It's not overwhelming, either. Regardless of what you want to do (be it crafting loot-filled ruins or getting tips on how to use miniatures in-game), the book's advice is straightforward and easy to understand.

3. Monster Manual The best Dungeons and Dragons bestiary For: Creating encounters | Features: Rules for almost every monster Prime $27.49 View at Amazon Hundreds of entries Fantastic artwork Backstory and lore Almost TOO much choice

The Monster Manual is a must-have if you're running your own game; it helps Dungeon Masters call upon a host of nasty creatures to use in battle. Featuring classic foes like Demogorgon and the many-eyed beholder, it's full of surprises with which to challenge players. There's even an (incredibly retro) gelatinous cube. Basically? This is the ultimate book of foes.

It's one of the biggest Dungeons and Dragons books, too. There are over 350 pages to enjoy with lavish illustrations throughout, making this one of the most comprehensive fantasy bestiaries out there.

4. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything The best Dungeons and Dragons supplement For: Expanded rules | Features: New subclasses, DM tools, and inclusive traits $29.97 View at Amazon Inventive new subclasses Playful, whimsical tone Very accommodating Origins section is too short

Few D&D sourcebooks make bigger promises than Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. In fact, it sets out to fundamentally change the game. And you know what? It works. Although there are the usual spells and magical shenanigans you'd expect from Dungeons and Dragons books, this one adds new subclasses for good measure. These are almost universally excellent.

What's more, tweaked character traits are a revelation (even if they could do with more depth). Allowing players to escape rules that potentially force them toward one playstyle or another, it upends the table and lets you live your best fictional life. In much the same vein, DMs are given more ideas, tools, and quest hooks than they'll know what to do with. Tasha's Cauldron winds up being the best update in years as a result.

5. Xanathar's Guide to Everything The best Dungeons and Dragons book for advanced players For: Expanded rules | Features: New backgrounds, subclasses, and DM tools Check Amazon Excellent subclasses Fun character backstories Numerous DM tools Some overpowered options

The title isn't an exaggeration; this supplement provides players and Dungeon Masters alike with rules for almost every part of the game. No matter whether you're looking for fresh spells, unusual subclasses, or traps in which to catch unsuspecting adventurers, Xanathar's Guide has you covered.

At its core, this is an extension of the Dungeons and Dragons books listed above. That makes it a worthwhile purchase after you've gotten to grips with the Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide. In addition to quirky twists (like the unpredictable Drunken Master fighting style or downtime activities to keep your characters busy between adventures), there are plenty of embellishments for your background as well. That makes it a great choice if you want to enrich your hero's backstory. Similarly, DMs are able to give journeys a lot more flavor thanks to the many encounter ideas included here.

