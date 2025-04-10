Impress your D&D party with over $740 saved on two exceptional TTRPG-enhancing bundles

Humble is over here being an absolute hero once again, this time with two smashing bundles based around D&D 5e. The first is a Dungeons & Dragons book bundle brimming with Kobold Press titles. They're calling it the Heroic Hoard of 5e Power. The second is more digitally-focussed, on the other hand. Adventures & Adversaries is an STL miniatures bundle that brings heaps of different digital mini models to your preferred VTT. These are some serious savings, so definitely not worth passing up if you're looking to really improve your D&D campaigns.

When it comes to upping your game for one of the best tabletop RPGs out there, there's hardly a better way than supplementing it with a dragon's hoard of third-party content. If it's new subclasses, eldritch innovations, well laid-out rulebooks, sourcebooks, and heaps of other campaign resources you desire, the Heroic Hoard book bundle contains 44 PDFs full of D&D 5e content for just $25 for US folk, or £19.28 in the UK. That's a titanic saving of £325.83 or $416, respectively. Act fast, though, because it's only around for the next two days (until April 12).

If you're already drowning in D&D PDFs, or virtual tabletops are more your speed, the Adventures & Adversaries bundle throws in 50 gorgeously sculpted STL files, along with a couple of adventure modules for you to make the most of them. This one comes in at £15.50 in the UK for the lot, or $20 for US VTT enjoyers. Against the bundle's overall RRP, that's a saving of £255.27 or $326 altogether. There's a little longer left on the software bundle, with 11 days still to go.

Heroic Hoard of 5e Power book bundle | $441 $25 at Humble

Save $416 - This is a powerhouse of a D&D book bundle from one of the most well-known and prolific 3rd party content producers around. It's one of those bundles that shouldn't be passed up, considering a saving that immense.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking to spice up your D&D experience

✅ You're a Kobold Press fan



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer physical books rather than digital



UK price:

⭐ £345.11 £19.28

Adventures & Adversaries software bundle | $346 $20 at Humble

Save $326 - With 50 STL files and two adventure modules to accompany them, there's so many goodies included in this bundle. That's especially true if you've managed to nab one of the best 3D printers, because these would cost a bomb to buy physically.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for some digital content for a 3D VTT

✅ You have the ability to 3D print minis at home



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're already drowning in minis



UK price:

⭐ £270.77 £15.50

Should I buy the Heroic Hoard of 5e Power book bundle or Adventures & Adversaries?

Leading with some of Kobold Press' most beloved compendiums – the Deep Magic and Vault of Magic books – I'd say you're already getting what you paid for regardless of the rest. There are over 700 new spells for 5e, including some wild magic types (including blood, apocalypse, void, and rune magic) in Deep Magic alone. The Heroic Hoard of 5e Power bundle manages to pull together a boatload of invaluable content from across the company's vast library, including the Book of Blades series that's set on expanding each Class to within an inch of it's death saving throws, and the Warlock series that adds Bearfolk, Lost Elven Courts, and (of course) silly Kobold content like murder spoons and trash juice. It's a fantastic book collection and it's worth over £345 or $441.

For those looking to pad out their collection of digital minis, the Adventures & Adversaries bundle has you covered. With these gorgeously sculpted designs from Next Level Miniatures you get a radical collection of painted and unpainted Cultists, Elementals, Goblins, Golems, a feral Wolf, and even a Hellhound alongside heaps more humanoids. You can add them to your VTT for an online campaign session full of fantastical encounters, or if you've managed to nab yourself one of the best 3D printers, you can of course print them for painting at home.

For more why not check out some of the best D&D books around (official ones, that is)? We even have a guide of the best D&D gifts, in case these aren't cutting it.