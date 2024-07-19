Cheap 3D printers in July 2024: the best deals available now

You don't need to wait for big sales to get cheap 3D printers; there are plenty of discounts all year round, so long as you know where to look. To help point you in the right direction, the GamesRadar+ team and I have corralled the best 3D printer deals here.

This list of savings includes everything from professional-grade options to beginner-friendly machines, so you should find something to suit you below regardless of what you want to make. And if you're keen to find the best 3D printers for miniatures and cosplay? Well, you're in luck. A few are included in this month's roundup of cheap 3D printers.

Because we've been handling all things bargain for almost six years, we've also gathered our fair share of tips and tricks. Where will you find the best offers, and how do you know if something is a good deal or not? Read on for the full lowdown on the best 3D printer deals.

Today's best cheap 3D printers at a glance

UK

Cheap 3D printers: resin

Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro | $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - I'm honestly shocked that the brand-new Photon Mono M7 Pro (which is one of my favorites from recent tests) has received such a massive discount on Amazon. Normally, savings of that magnitude are saved for the manufacturers themselves. I don't think it's ever been this cheap, either.



Buy it if:

✅ You want high-speed results

✅ You want fine detail



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to save as much as possible



Price check:

💲 Anycubic | $549

💲 Walmart | Out of stock



⭐ UK price: £611.99 £499.99 at Amazon

Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra | $502.50 $341 at Elegoo

Save $160 - Seeing as this was Elegoo's tip of the spear until earlier this year when the Saturn 4 Ultra arrived, being able to get it at such a massive markdown isn't an opportunity to sniff at. So far as I can tell, that's the cheapest it's ever been.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a high level of detail

✅ You want auto-leveling



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the new tilt-release tech



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $499.99

💲 Walmart | $500.99



⭐ UK price: £397.99 £269.99 at Elegoo

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s | $579 $269 at Anycubic

Save $310 - Here's a great example of why you shouldn't just stick with Amazon, Walmart, and the rest when hunting for cheap 3D printer deals. This used to be my go-to recommendation where resin machines are concerned, so seeing it at such a massive discount (which I believe is its lowest price) is notable.



Buy it if:

✅ You want super-high detail

✅ You hate leveling your build plate



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much ventilation at home



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $449.99

💲 Walmart | $369



⭐ UK price: £549 £269 at Anycubic

Cheap 3D printers: filament

Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro | $325 $249.90 at Elegoo

Save $74 - Manufacturers usually offer the best deals on their machines, and that is demonstrated perfectly with this offer on the advanced Neptune 4 Pro.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a quick printer

✅ You don't want it to take up lots of room



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the fastest printer around

❌ You want the fine detail of resin



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $359.99

💲 Walmart | $299.99



⭐ UK price: £257.99 £197.99 at Elegoo

Elegoo Neptune 4 Max | $597.50 $434 at Elegoo

Save $160 - Has this larger-size 3D printer ever been available for less than it is now? You know, I'm not sure it has. That makes it one of the best cheap 3D printer deals of the month so far.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a big

✅ Speed is important to you



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much space



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $469.99

💲 Amazon | $558.99



⭐ UK price: £472.99 £342.99 at Elegoo

Cheap 3D printers: FAQ

Where will I find the best cheap 3D printers? Even though popular retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are great for discounts, I'd always recommend checking the manufacturer stores as well. If you head to Anycubic, Elegoo, Creality, and the rest, you'll often find the steepest savings - particularly on new machines. In fact, they're normally better than any other reduction out there.

How do I know if the cheap 3D printer deals are actually good? It can be difficult to tell whether an offer is actually good or just 'OK' when it comes to cheap 3D printers, so it's sensible to put in some research before hitting checkout. To find out whether you've struck gold, I'd recommend dropping in on price history sites like Camelcamelcamel. This will tell you everything from lowest ever prices to average cost, allowing you to make a more informed decision rather than being swept up in the moment. The GamesRadar+ team and I have been hunting bargains for a long time now, and these price-comparison sites have never let us down. It's how we decide what to feature on 3D printer deals roundups like this, actually; if the reduction in question isn't better than the average price for the item, it won't appear here.

Should I wait for Black Friday or Prime Day? Although the year's major sales events are your best opportunity to secure a bargain, that isn't to say you shouldn't shop at any other time. As is so often the case on this page of cheap 3D printers, you can get record low prices at other times of year if you keep your ear to the ground. Still, the best discounts do tend to happen after Thanksgiving as part of the Black Friday sale. If you want maximum value for money, it's not a bad idea to hang fire in case a better price cut comes along at the end of November.

For advice on how to use your new machine, be sure to check out our guide on how to 3D print miniatures. Need a better device for slicing, on the other hand? The best gaming PCs should sort you out.