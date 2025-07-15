I've been using the wrong HDMI cable for years, one upgrade later and I'm surprised the most noticeable difference isn't in video quality

I started with the best of intentions. I was one of the lucky few to actually get my PS5 on launch day, when I dutifully plugged in the supplied HDMI 2.1 cable and gazed at the 4K (admittedly 60Hz due to my older TV) beauty on offer. Somewhere along the way, things got messy. A few setup moves, a PS5 Pro testing session, and a spare Nintendo Switch HDMI cable later and I've only just realized I've been using the wrong cable for quite some time now. That's not the kicker, I also realized I'd been using an HDMI 2.0 cord with my Astro A50 X gaming headset.

That's a much bigger problem.

See, the A50 X is one of the best gaming headsets, but it comes in at $399.99. That price tag takes its unique KVM-switching hub into account. Essentially, your audio is fed through an HDMI 2.1 port rather than via a USB-A or USB-C receiver. It means you'll get a much higher bandwidth of sound and the results are noticeable straight away, they're also far more apparent if you actually use the right cable. For all that cash, Logitech doesn't supply an HDMI 2.1 cable in the box - and this is where I went wrong.

Running the Astro A50 X with an HDMI 2.0 is neat, and better than a standard 2.4GHz dongle, but once I grabbed one of the best HDMI cables I realized what I'd been missing all this time.

(Image credit: Future)

HDMI 2.1 offers visual improvements over HDMI 2.0, sure. But on my 4K 60Hz TV, the only thing I was missing out on was that variable refresh rate and HDR support. Sure, my games do look better with the right cord plugged in but my audio is greatly improved.

HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 both support up to 32 audio channels, with the latter adding Dolby Atmos into the mix. Crucially, though, the newer cable uses an eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) which boosts your audio bandwidth and allows that higher bitrate of Dolby Atmos to truly shine through.

That's where I noticed the biggest difference when running my impromptu cable audit this weekend.

Capshi 6.6ft HDMI 2.1 cable | $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - It's a small saving, but this HDMI 2.1 was already cheap to begin with. Don't believe all the fuss about premium cords, this is all you need to get the most out of both your PS5 and your audio setup.

So this is a PSA. If you're using an Astro A50 X with your PS5 please double check you're running HDMI 2.1 all the way up the chain of command (both to and from your charging dock). It's not as niche as that, though. Anyone with a soundbar should also double check the age of their cables - the benefits of a cheap upgrade may be more noticeable than you'd think.

