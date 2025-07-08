The nine-year-old in my life uses her "iPad" constantly for Roblox, and a Prime Day discount is only the second reason I'd grab one

If you have a 4th-grader, or kid of a similar age, tablets and iPads are likely their gaming weapon of choice. While I much prefer the feel of physical controls and classic capers featuring speedy hedgehogs and Italian plumbers, most younglings these days would rather tap away at something like Roblox. That's certainly the case for my partner's nine-year-old, and the device she uses has been firmly Prime Day'd.

In a move to distract you and your little ones from Prime Day iPad deals, Amazon has knocked over 50% off its Fire HD 8 Kids Pro range. As a result, you can grab the same model that the tiny gamer in my life uses for $64.99, which is a big drop from its typical $139.99 MSRP.

Save $75 - Prime Day has knocked Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet back down to its lowest price, and it's the cheapest I've spotted it for all year. The last time I managed to find it for under $65 was last Black Friday, so now is an ideal time to pick up one of the newer colorways. UK: £149.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Naturally, Prime Day tablet deals will set you back far less than an actual iPad. I've got no doubts that some kids will turn their noses up at a device like the Fire HD. However, many will end up just calling any square device that can run games and apps an "iPad" anyway, and I've yet to hear any complaints from my junior Roblox expert.

Whenever I visit my partner's kid, they usually pitch up next to me with their Fire HD 8 tab like an IRL YouTuber giving a tutorial. Naturally, as a hardware reviewer I'm normally the one using and explaining tech, but watching her use a device specifically designed for her demographic is fascinating.

Sometimes it's the small things, like using the chonky bumper cases' kickstand as a makeshift handle when playing "Dandy's World," whereas in other instances, I'm impressed with multiple-screen presses for whatever Roblox concoction she happens to be playing that day. Luckily, the 8-inch IPS display is large enough to pull off pretty complex moves without being unwieldy, and I've already been shot down for suggesting pairing it with a Bluetooth controller.

The tablet seems to keep up perfectly well in terms of frame rates, although I doubt she's quite at the age yet of understanding the benefits of that 60fps sweet spot, and the colors and brightness are perfectly servicable too. The Fire HD 8 isn't remotely beefy in terms of specs, possessing a modest 3GB RAM alongside a 2Ghz hexa-core processor, and 32GB default storage.

Yet, as far as I can tell, that's not remotely an issue when running games like Roblox or even Five Nights at Freddy's. So far, we've not heard any complaints about wanting more power or even something with proper iPad pizazz, but that might change with time. Still, even though we paid more than this current Prime Day deal last Christmas, it feels like the investment is going to good use since our future pro-gamer is practically glued to the thing.

That latter factor, though, is an issue. I can't deny that when that tablet reaches the youngling's hands, it pretty much becomes her primary focus. As someone who rotted their eyes in the '90s trying to beat Sonic the Hedgehog 2, I was sympathetic to the idea of not intervening, but we inevitably ended up tapping into the main reason to buy the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: the parental controls.

Rather than having to wrestle the tablet away from the bairn, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro links up with the Amazon app for external parental options. You'll be able to set timers and specific restrictions without having to go near the device, which I find sets softer boundaries and expectations with playtimes and specific content. As a result, the kid usually simply puts down the tab once the "all done for now" message pops up, rather than kicking and screaming to keep the party going.

These are features that you can pull off on the iPad, but it's worth hammering home that you don't have to invest in pricey Apple tech for decent parental controls. It might feel like you'd have less control over a device that costs under $70, but in reality, you'll have just as much versatile control over your kid's experience.

I would call the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro a prelude tablet that serves as an intro to mobile gaming and app access. You're getting a year of Amazon's KIDS+ subscription with the device, meaning it'll have access to an abundance of games and even educational content if you're keen on squeezing that in. It also comes with a two-year "worry-free" guarantee, which is handy since our tween likes to sneak theirs to the park where it often bounces off the tarmac.

The TL;DR is this - if you've got a kid under the age of ten, this Fire HD Prime deal might be a much better fit than an iPad. I still have no idea what Roblox is, and I'm going to work on getting them to use a controller, but the device ultimately caters to a new generation of gamers' needs before they try and ask Santa (mom) to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 for Christmas.

Default answer to that for now? Father Christmas lacks the skills to make JoyCon.

