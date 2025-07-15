I miss when handhelds and phones had flip screens, so I'm eyeing up this Game Boy Advance SP dupe at its lowest price

Sometimes, I like to get grumpy and pretend I haven't enjoyed gaming handhelds since the Game Boy Advance SP. It's not true, of course, and it's really just me acting like a retro console collecting Karen. That said, I did just stumble across a GBA-inspired emulation device at its lowest price, and it's got me thinking everyone should buy one and throw out their newfangled consoles.

Okay, here's the deal - Amazon has knocked the Anbernic RG35XXSP down to $69.99 from $89.99. The retailer claims that it's the handheld's lowest price in 30 days, and it's the first time I've spotted it for under $70 at the retailer. For your money, you're getting something that looks nearly identical to the GBA SP, but can dish up access to plenty of systems up to and including the PS1.

Anbernic RG35XXSP | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - There are multiple listings for the RG35XXSP at Amazon, but this silver version seems to be the cheapest right now. For under $70, you're getting an emulation machine that features an authentic GBA SP-inspired design and enough horsepower to run plenty of classics. UK: £94.99 at Amazon

I'm really not fooling around when I say the RG35XXSP looks exactly like a GBA SP. I'm ashamed to say that I've even mistaken it for the real deal when browsing my image library, as it retains the exact same d-pad, buttons, and that iconic flippy 3.5-inch screen.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Wesley Copeland) (Image credit: Future / Wesley Copeland) (Image credit: Future / Wesley Copeland)

However, this clamshell is much more than a recreation. For starters, that flip screen is a new IPS display that puts the original frontlit GBA SP to shame. It's also running Linux, and while I'd love the ability to use OG cartridges, the device will instead gobble up your personal ROM collection and spit back out solid emulation using Retroarch and various other apps.

On the bottom, you'll find two SD card slots, enabling you to fill up the RG35XXSP with all your backups. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, and while that sounds like it should be standard, the OG SP didn't actually have one. It also has an HDMI port at the top, just in case you fancy hooking it up to a gaming TV or monitor.

The RG35XXSP is packing a few other perks too, like built-in Wi-Fi for easy file transfers and multiplayer, alongside Bluetooth for pairing with controllers. But, if I'm being real, the main selling point here is the fact that it looks like a GBA SP, as if you're looking for similar performance, devices like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus already have you covered.

(Image credit: Future / Wesley Copeland)

Speaking of which, this handheld will handle most old systems. It can even stretch to Dreamcast, but it's certainly not up there with pricier options like the Anbernic RG Cube. All I'm saying is that if you're using this console for '90s gaming or GBA emulation, you're going to get on great, but expect to dial back some settings for anything more ambitious.

I'm honestly just happy flip screens are alive and well in 2025, as I long for devices that can fit in your pocket. If you want something flippy that's a performance monster, powerhouses like the Ayaneo Flip DS exist too to offer up portable PC gaming with 3DS vibes, but we all know the cool kids will be playing on something shaped like a GBA SP.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks for essential add-ons.