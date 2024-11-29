Audiophiles, content creators, and control freaks, Rode has the best Black Friday deal for you

The RodeCaster Duo is maybe one of my favorite bits of technology ever. Back in my university days, I was the station manager of my student radio station, and we broadcast live three days a week using the holy grail of audio interfaces, the Rodecaster Pro II.

The RodeCaster Duo is a lightly smaller, just as powerful mixer designed to be used for at-home live streaming, but even as a bit of an audiophile and minor control freak, I use it for routing all of my PC's audio to my speakers or headphones regardless of whether I'm live or not. Now, it's Black Friday, so I won't bury the lead. After months of watching for a discount, the pristine, white version of the RodeCaster Duo is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $399.

I really didn't expect this all-in-one broadcasting device to appear among Black Friday gaming deals, especially the white model. This is the lowest price either version of the Duo has ever fallen to at Amazon, which isn't surprising to me since they'll happily sit at their $499 launch price the whole year round.

RodeCaster Duo (White) | $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 - The previous low price we saw for the Duo was back for a brief stint in August, where it came down to the $420 area. This is the first time it's ever dropped below $400 - even if it is only by a single penny. Buy it if: ✅ You want an epic audio interface

✅ You need a mixer for live-streaming

✅ You want ultimate control over your audio Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need this much power

❌ You plan to stream PS5 audio Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $399 at B&H Photo Video UK: £349 at Amazon

Should you buy the RodeCaster Duo?

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

Buying one of the best streaming mixers is a necessity if you want to broadcast on Twitch or YouTube with ease. Managing audio sources in OBS, Streamlabs, or even Windows can be a total headache, but so far, nothing has made all of that fun like the RodeCaster Duo has. I think my favorite thing about it is the four physical faders you get, which are supported by two additional virtual ones. Six audio channels is more than most creators need, but it gives you total control over your broadcast's sounds, and if that's a priority to you, nothing beats the RodeCaster Duo - save maybe its larger sibling, the RodeCaster Pro II.

This is the perfect bit of streaming gear whether you're rocking a single or dual PC setup because it features two USB-C channels. With that, you can tether both your gaming PC and streaming PC to it, and have a fader for both. If you're on a single PC like me, you can slot both into your PC and separate out the apps you want on each fader. I use one channel for my game and system audio, and one dedicated to Spotify and other music apps so I can have fun with crossfades.

Dimming out Hunt: Showdown's audio while sliding my Spotify background music up between rounds makes me feel like I'm back in a professional radio studio, and it gives my live streams a premium feel. As do all of the clever effects Rode packs into this interface. Ducking ensures I always sound louder than my game audio and music, and the microphone preset for the Shure SM7dB makes it easy to get the best quality when recording a voice-over.

There are very few reasons I'd tell you not to get the RodeCaster Duo, but one of them is its incompatibility with the PS5. If you're streaming console gameplay, this is not the device for you.

