Black Friday Xbox Series X deals 2021: everything you need to know

While Black Friday Xbox Series X deals may seem like a pipe dream considering the last year of stock woes, the November sales may offer some relief to those on the hunt for a new console. If you haven't snagged an Xbox Series X restock by November 26 (the official date of the sale), you may just get a slew of opportunities during this big weekend.

Last year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals landed just weeks after the launch of the console. It was the height of console restock madness, with very few new stock waves going live. However, even in that first release window, retailers were holding units back to launch over Black Friday itself.

That will likely be the case again in 2021. We're expecting to see more stock drops over the course of the Black Friday weekend, as retailers look to land more eyes on their sites with the promise of rare hardware. That's not to say you won't be able to buy Microsoft's next-gen console before then, including the option to pick one up through Microsoft's All Access scheme.

When it comes to discounts, then, 2021's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals will be restricted to games and accessories. Some of the best Xbox Series X headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis 9X can drop to record low prices in these sales (we last saw a $173.99 cost on this $199.99 device over Black Friday two years ago). Plus, it's likely we'll see at least a return to the much-celebrated $39 price tag on the Xbox Core controller in 2021 as well.

We're rounding up everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals right here, with all our predictions on the best discounts and where you should be looking for new stock.

When will Black Friday Xbox Series X deals start? Black Friday Xbox Series X deals technically begin on Friday November 26, but in recent years we've been seeing discounts going live earlier and earlier. Last year, for example, the surge in online shopping meant that retailers were launching offers in October. That said, the biggest savings tend to land on the day itself, with discounts ramping up from the start of Thanksgiving week. We expect the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals to start from between November 23 and November 26. However, Xbox Series X stock will likely only land during the main event itself, so keep your eyes peeled on your favorite retailers from midnight on the Friday.

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: what to expect

It's highly unlikely that we'll see discounts on the console itself during 2021's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. However, we are looking forward to some excellent savings on controllers, headsets, and other accessories.

Last year's most valuable savings sat on games, so those looking to stock up their library with older (and a handful of new) games will likely be well served come November. Game Pass titles will be available for the lowest prices, but we're also expecting some record low prices on games already released in 2021; Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3 and The Medium should be high up on your list.

Headsets will likely see more discounts across the price range than last year. We didn't see too many blockbuster discounts in the previous sale event, due to the fact that last year's discounts landed just weeks after the consoles themselves.

Retailers were hesitant to drop their prices too far considering the demand available, but in 2021 we may get a better set of savings across the price range. The Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox took a cut down to $119 from $149 in the summer, and that's a price we expect might be slightly improved upon come November. Plus, the Astro A50 looks ready to return to its previous Black Friday price of $239.99 (usually $299.99).

If you're after a new set of buttons under your thumbs, we can also expect a return to a $39 sales price on the Core controller in this year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. This price hasn't been beaten yet in 2021, and last year came directly from Microsoft over the shopping weekend.

Check the latest Xbox Series X stock

If you're looking to get your hands on a console, we wouldn't recommend waiting until Black Friday to do so. There will be more stock drops over the next few months, and our best advice is to keep in regular contact with the retailers below for the chance to put your order in before November.

Today's best deals

We recommend using the time between now and November to research all the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Xbox Series X accessories to make sure you're chasing the right deals when they land later this year.