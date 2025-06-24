If I had to recommend one Lego Star Wars set to a friend, it'd be this (and it's a record low price right now)

If I was held at gunpoint like Han in A New Hope and asked to recommend my favorite Lego Star Wars set right now, do you know what I'd pick? One of last year's new releases, that's what - and it's currently available for a record low price.

To be precise, you can pick up the Lego Millennium Falcon for $67.98 at Amazon rather than its usual MSRP of $85. (Based in the UK? The best price I can find isn't quite a record low, but is only a few pounds away at £51.99 via Amazon instead of £75.) The Lego Star Wars set has never been cheaper in the US, and it's probably my favorite of the current range. Indeed, I've only grown more fond of the model since I reviewed it last year. I certainly liked it enough to keep the figure on my shelf, and it's still taking pride of place in our guide to the best Lego sets.

Basically, it'd be my go-to if someone had a blaster trained on me in a scum of hive and villainy like the Mos Eisley cantina. Indeed, I think this version of the Falcon is good enough to earn a heartfelt "maclunkey" from this writer. (Whatever that means - I still have no idea.)

As I mentioned in my Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) review, it's arguably the best middle-ground of cost vs. detail. There are bigger and grander versions (such as the enormous Lego UCS Millennium Falcon), but those are far more expensive as a rule. To put things into context, you're talking a minimum of $130 going all the way up to $700 or more depending on the kit you choose. This alternative is a lot more affordable, yet I genuinely don't think it loses much in terms of attention-to-detail. Besides capturing the ship's hodgepodge nature perfectly thanks to a host of well-placed greebles, it includes a few scenes taken from the movies hidden inside. What's more, it doesn't feel like a compromise or a "this was the best we could do with what we had" endeavour. It feels premium, but without the associated cost.

In addition, there's the simple matter of space. No, not the terrifying vacuum that'll freeze you like a popsicle faster than you can say "whoops, I forgot my space suit" - I mean somewhere to show it off. Those other sets require a lot of room to display (or a whole table in the case of the 7,000-piece UCS model), but this Lego Star Wars kit can fit onto a shelf or desk with ease. It isn't going to dominate everything around it either, nor is it going to be lost in the background. It strikes a great balance.

Do I think it's the most detailed kit, or the most fun for the young padawans amongst you? No. But if you're a fully-fledged Jedi Knight (e.g. an adult), I'd say this is best for most people. I really can't fault it much. With that in mind, it's always going to be the model I point people toward if they want a great Lego Star Wars set.

