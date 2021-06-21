Prime Day Lego deals - build for less this summer

Thanks to discounts of up to $50 on certain sets, the Prime Day Lego deals are good for the soul (even if they're 'bad' for your wallet). For example, the Razor Crest from the Mandalorian has been reduced to $77.99 at Amazon.

Basically, there are plenty of bargains to take advantage of no matter whether you're looking for something from Star Wars or a gargantuan Marvel kit. To get you started, we've gathered up our favorite Prime Day Lego deals below. These include discounts on some of the best Lego sets you can get.

While the following offers should last for the entirety of Prime Day (which runs for all of June 21 - 22), more and more are bound to turn up throughout the two-day sales event. We'll keep adding to this page for the duration, so check back every now and then to see if a fresh discount has appeared.

Prime Day Lego deals - Star Wars

Lego Star Wars: The Razor Crest (75292) | $130 $77.99 at Amazon

With a reduction of 40%, this Lego Razor Crest deal is one of the better offers we've seen this Prime Day. Thanks to a build featuring 1,023 pieces, constructing the thing will be a fun project as well.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter (75248)| $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Relive the excitement of The Rise of Skywalker with this Lego Resistance A-Wing Starfighter set for less than $20 this Prime Day. The advanced building kit is made up of 269 pieces and comes with Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connix minifigures. View Deal

Lego Star Wars: The Child (75318) | £69.99 £46.99 at Amazon UK

Fans of Star Wars The Mandalorian can now build their very own Baby Yoda out of 1,073 Lego blocks. This set retails at around £69.99 usually, however in the Prime Day sale, you can now pick it up for £46.99 - that's a £23 saving.View Deal

Lego Star Wars: Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter (75300) | £34.99 £22.99 at Amazon UK

This Star Wars Lego set builds an iconic TIE fighter that first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy. This 683 piece set has more than enough pieces to keep anyone busy and even comes with a TIE Fighter Pilot - complete with blaster pistol - a Stormtrooper, also with blaster, and an L8 Protocol Droid minifgures.View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - Harry Potter

Lego Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall (75954) | $100 $80 at Walmart

Thanks to a $20 discount, you can get one of the best Harry Potter Lego kits for a fair shake less than normal. It's recommended for ages 9+ and is comprised of 878 pieces.

View Deal

Lego Harry Potter: Hogwarts Whomping Willow (75953) | £59.99 £39.49 at Amazon UK

You can now grab the Hogwart's Whomping Willow Lego set for £20 cheaper. This 753 piece set includes the Whomping Willow tree from the Prisoner of Azkaban, as well as the Weasley's flying Ford Anglia, and a section of Hogwarts for just under £40. View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - Super Mario & other gaming

Lego Minecraft The Creeper Mine (21155)| $79.99 $52.99 at Amazon

Build your own creeper mine from Minecraft with this 834 piece set, down $24 in the sale. This set comes with all the iconic Minecraft items you could ever need including a Creeper statue, rail track, minecart, shelter with bed, anvil, oven, and chest. Not to mention the Steve, Creeper, and cow minifigures that are also thrown in.View Deal

Lego Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (71376) | $39.99 $28.99 at Amazon

For those who already have the Lego Super Mario starter kit, here's an expansion set to expand Lego Mario's world. Dropping from $39.99 down to $28.99, fans of Super Mario will now be able to add a Thwomp Drop obstacle course for Mario to race through once they've built the 393 piece set.

View Deal

Lego Super Mario starter kit bundle | £134.97 £79.99 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for the perfect place to start with the Lego Super Mario collection, this starter kit bundle has everything you need and more with a £54 saving. This bundle includes the Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course (71360), the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set (71383), and the Master Your Adventure Maker expansion set (71380).View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - Marvel

Lego Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet (76126)| $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Marvel fans can now pick up the Ultimate Quinjet Lego set for $32 cheaper than usual this Amazon Prime Day. The set is made up of 1,070 pieces and includes 6 minifigures including Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, and two Chitauri. View Deal

Lego Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster (76124) | $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Why not pick up the Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster Lego set this Amazon Prime Day. The posable figure is made up of 362 pieces and when built will reach 6-inches tall, it also comes with four minifigures - including Antman - and is down $15 from its original price. View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - TV & film

The Lego Movie: Lord Business' Evil Lair (70809) | $77.99 $62.39 at Amazon

Fans of all things Lego can save $15.60 on this The Lego Movie: Lord Business' Evil Lair playset which goes down to $62.39 for Amazon Prime customers today and tomorrow only. This huge 738 piece set also features six minifigures of Emmet, Vitruvius, Ma Cop, Pa Cop, Lord Business, wrestler/Master Builder, El Macho Wrestler, and Biznis Kitty figure.View Deal

Lego Disney: Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse (41167) | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Explore more of the enchanted forest with this Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse Lego set. This set is comprised of 302 pieces and features Anna, Olaf, and General Mattias minifigures. At a $20 discount, this set is now just under $30. View Deal

Lego Friends Central Perk (21319) | £64.99 £40.99 at Amazon UK

Could this Lego Friends set BE any cheaper? With a £24 saving, fans of the 90s sitcom can recreate the iconic coffee house in 1,070 pieces. The set also comes with the six main characters and barista Gunther as well as accessories for them including Rachel's tray and coffee cup, Monica's muffin, Joey's pizza box and man bag, Chandler's laptop, Phoebe's guitar, and a broom for Gunther. View Deal

Lego Disney Princess: Raya and the Heart Palace playset | £74.99 £44.99 at Amazon UK

Following the release of Raya and the Last Dragon to Disney Plus this month, Amazon UK is currently offering the Heart Palace Lego playset for £30 less than usual. This set comes with ‎610 pieces as well as Raya, Namaari, Tuk Tuk, and Namaari’s Serlot minifigures. View Deal

Lego: Architecture

Lego Architecture: London Skyline (21034) | £44.99 £26.99 at Amazon UK also available on Amazon US for $39.99 $33.99

Recreate the instantly recognisable London skyline with this

468 piece Lego kit. When completed this Lego set will perfectly depict all the famous London sights including the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge.View Deal

Lego Architecture: Statue of Liberty (21042) | £89.99 £51.99 at Amazon UK

Bring New York into your living room with this Lego Architecture: Statue of Liberty set. Made up of 1,685 pieces, this set perfectly recreates Lady Liberty in all her green glory and has been dropped down by £38.View Deal

Naturally, Amazon Prime Day Lego deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of tech at massively reduced prices (including Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals), not to mention discounts on the likes of Prime Day board game deals. As for more general offers, don't forget to visit our friends over at TechRadar.