Best Buy's anti-Prime Day deals have dropped early, all my top picks from this weekend's 4th of July sale

Prime Day officially lands next week, but Best Buy is busting out the big guns early with its own competing sale. The retailer has launched hundreds of discounts for this weekend, officially sitting as its 4th of July sale, though this round of offers will come to an end on Sunday.

Never fear, though. I'm confident we'll see these, and more, anti-Prime Day deals running us all the way through next week. As in previous years, Best Buy's jumped early with its current offers but these discounts will likely turn into its annual Black Friday in July sale come Monday.

I've rounded up all the biggest deals in Best Buy's 4th of July sale just below, and the best part is these offers extend to anyone. Like Amazon, this retailer is keeping some of its hottest discounts back for members, so it's well worth exploring My Best Buy Plus subscriptions if you're sticking with the yellow label for this year's event.

Early Best Buy Prime Day deals available now

KontrolFreek Lotus Edition thumbstick toppers | $16.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 - Thumbstick toppers are a must when I'm topping up on accessories ahead of Prime Day, and this Lotus Edition set is down to under $10 at Best Buy right now. They'll add a little height to your sticks, but the real beauty comes from that grippier texture.

PDP Airlite wired Nintendo Switch headset | $24.99 $13.99 at Best Buy

Save $11 - The previous generation PDP Airlite Nintendo Switch headset is down to just $13.99 at Best Buy. You're not getting the greatest audio on the market here, but if you just need a cheaper set of cups that still sound solid this is a fantastic bargain buy.



GameSir Super Nova Nintendo Switch / Switch 2 controller | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This GameSir controller works with both the original Switch and the Switch 2, and that $29.99 sale price is far cheaper than the $84.99 rate on the official Pro gamepad. If you're after a more traditional controller experience on a budget, this is your best bet.



Samsung Odyssey G30D 27-inch 1080p monitor | $229.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The budget-friendly Samsung Odyssey G30D is down to just $129.99 in Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale. That means you're saving $100 on the 1080p / 180Hz panel in total. If you need a new screen fast, but don't want to break too far into the $100s this is a fantastic offer.



SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds | $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds rarely see discounts. These are excellent little earbuds designed for music, gaming, streaming, and everything in between. Best Buy has a $20 discount on that $199.99 MSRP and, while small, that's one of the best savings I've seen so far.



WD Black SN770M 2TB internal handheld SSD | $239.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - If you're itching to crack open your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally to upgrade the storage, this is the deal you need. The WD Black SN770M is resident-handheld-expert Phil's go-to SSD for handhelds, and it's currently seeing a rare $60 discount at Best Buy.



Scuf Instinct Pro (Squid Game Edition) | $239.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Enjoying Season 3? This Squid Game edition of the Scuf Instinct Pro controller has been knocking around the shelves for a while now, but with the series coming to an end it's finally seeing some serious discounts. You can grab the purple soldier-themed gamepad for $60 off right now, and enjoy all those pro features for just $179.99.



Lenovo Legion Go S (Z1 Extreme, SteamOS) | $829.99 $779.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - We're jumping up the price scale a little now, but the Lenovo Legion Go S doesn't see discounts every day. In fact, this $50 saving is one of the rare ones. You can grab the SteamOS version for $779.99 in Best Buy's 4th of July sale, or opt for the Windows model at $849.99. Windows | $899.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

HP Omen Transcend 14 14-inch RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,829.99 $1,479.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - The HP Omen Transcend 14 is $350 off this week, dropping the cheaper RTX 5060 configuration down to $1,479.99. That's a fantastic rate for a newly released machine, and one with 32GB RAM and an OLED display no less. This is the best price I've seen on this particular configuration. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 255H | RTX 5060 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 120Hz 2880 x 1800 OLED display



Alienware Aurora 16X 16-inch RTX 5070 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,649.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - The Alienware Aurora 16X only just hit the market, but it's already $450 cheaper at Best Buy. This is actually the first discount I've seen on the RTX 5070 model, and not even Dell can match this price. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5070 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz 2560 x 1600 display



When will Best Buy's 4th of July sale end? Best Buy's current 4th of July sale will come to an end on Sunday July 6, but the savings will likely continue to compete with Amazon's Prime Day event next week.

Should you wait for Amazon Prime Day? If what you need isn't currently on sale in Best Buy's offers, it's worth holding off until next week. Amazon (and competing retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg) will launch even more discounts after the weekend. However, if you spot a price you like now, there's no guarantee that it will be cheaper (or even still on sale) for Prime Day. In my experience, very few products featured in early anti-Prime Day deals see additional discounts during the main event. Just like Black Friday, retailers tend to launch early savings that reflect similar price cuts to what we'll see on the day itself, and then rotate them in the lead up.

Of course, we're also getting you prepped for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day PS5 deals as well. Or, take a look at all the biggest Prime Day gaming deals available now.