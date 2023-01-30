Best cheap PS5 game sales – all the latest PlayStation 5 deals in January 2023

The best cheap PS5 game sales are arriving in their droves, now that Sony's next-gen console has entered its second year on the market. With that, it's not uncommon to come across a $20 / £20 discount on several exclusive games designed for the platform.

Once you've got your hands on a great PS5 bundle , it's only natural to scour the web to see what other fantastic experiences are available for Sony's gaming machine. Thankfully, there are plenty, be that Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank, Demon's Souls, or otherwise. Best of all, we're finding these titles – as well as numerous PS4 games enhanced for PS5 – receiving major cuts from their standard RRP in today's PS5 game sales.

We've even seen newer releases like God of War Ragnarok and Forspoken seeing decent discounts shortly after launch. Since the standard price of a video game has increased in the last couple of years, these cheap PS5 game sales are proving more vital than ever before. You'll find all the latest PS5 game sales just below:

Today's best cheap PS5 game deals

God of War Ragnarok

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio) (Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio) (Image credit: Sony/Santa Monica Studio)

MSRP / RRP: $69.99 / £69.99

It's hard to talk about PlayStation 5 without discussing the behemoth that is God of War Ragnarok . Serving as a sequel to the beloved God of War (2018), there are few games that reach a level in storytelling, character development, combat, side-missions, lore, scale, and graphic fidelity like this. It picks up as Kratos and his son, Atreus, must prepare for the end of days, Ragnarok. The thrilling action adventure from Sony Santa Monica brings the Norse saga to an epic conclusion that will be talked about for years to come.

Any discounts are still pretty minimal in the UK and US due to the game only launching in November 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) (Image credit: Sony)

MSRP / RRP: $69.99 / £69.99

Aloy's post-apocalyptic adventure now takes the hunter to the Forbidden West, where more deadly machines roam the land and a mysterious new plague is destroying all that it touches. Featuring one of the biggest open worlds in gaming to roam, Horizon Forbidden West builds upon its original in every way with an ambitious story, deep side-missions, and gorgeous graphics that really show the power of the PS5.

Some retailers in the US are knocking off more than 30% while it can even drop to over half-price in the UK.

Demon's Souls

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bluepoint Games) (Image credit: Bluepoint Games) (Image credit: FromSoftware) (Image credit: Bluepoint Games / Sony)

MSRP / RRP: $69.99 / £69.99

Fans of Elden Ring will want to turn their attention to Bluepoint Games' brilliant remake of Demon's Souls from 2020. The action RPG is brutal yet incredibly rewarding. Its visuals are awe-inspiring, cementing itself as one of the best-looking games on the planet right now.

The price is starting to trickle down in the US, but the cost is dropping to below £40 in the UK.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Insomniac Games) (Image credit: Insomniac Games) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

MSRP / RRP: $69.99 / £69.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the Pixar-like third-person shooter platformer from Insomniac Games, is full of whimsy and wonder. Its combat is terrifically imaginative, while also featuring comedic writing that hits for both kids and adults alike.

As the biggest PS5 exclusive to date, the price can often be found at 40% off the typical RRP.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PlayStation Studios) (Image credit: Insomniac Games) (Image credit: Insomniac) (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

MSRP / RRP: $49.99 / £49.99

Swinging through the city of New York never felt so good. Insomniac Games once again delivered on the promise of the PS5 with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , a next-gen superhero experience with a heartfelt story to match.

With a slightly cheaper RRP than your typical PS5 games, Miles Morales can be picked up for less than $30 across the likes of Amazon and Walmart, most commonly.

The Last of Us Part 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) (Image credit: Naughty Dog)

With the HBO Max adaption making waves worldwide, developer Naughty Dog remade The Last of Us from the ground up to match the same graphics that its sequel achieved. The story of Joel and Ellie is one for the ages, as the pair must travel across a post-apocalyptic US in hope of finding a cure for a fungal plague. It's every bit as good as you've heard.

Launching in September 2022, The Last of Us Part 1 (opens in new tab) only currently receives a small discount on average and is unlikely to drop further due to the resurgence of popularity from the TV show.

Where to find more of the best cheap PS5 game sales

Not seeing something you were looking for? It's always worth heading to several of the top online retailers to check out what savings are available now. What's particularly great is that many of these will do daily discounts on the best cheap PS5 games around, so have at it.

US:

UK:

How to get the cheapest PS5 games Ah, the age-old question. To save money and get the cheapest PS5 games, it's always worth scouring the web for the lowest prices. Simply by comparing a few retailers, you will be shocked by the difference in price. Additionally, you can sign-up for PlayStation Plus which in turn will grant your major discounts through the PS Store. Aside from this, investing in pre-owned games can knock off a sizable chunk of the cost, or even simply not purchasing games on launch can make a huge difference. We know! It's hard! But you'll be amazed by how much cash you can save by just waiting a few months.

How can I get PS5 games for free There are tons of free PS5 games available to anyone for just owning the console. Most notably, Sony packages each PS5 with Astro's Playroom , an adorable 3D platformer that introduces you to the PS5 DualSense's capabilities. Next to this, just head to the PlayStation Store and scroll down the 'Free to play' tab where you can find dozens of games that don't require cash to start playing. Some highlights include: Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Multiverse, Fortnite, and Rocket League. Players that subscribe to PlayStation Plus will also gain access to multiple free PS5 games every month.

Are digital PS5 games cheaper? Digital PS5 games can be both cheaper and more expensive, depending on when and where you look. For instance, many retailers will offer major discounts on new releases right up to launch, however, the PS Store will typically charge the full cost. That will often be kept at the standard MSRP / RRP until a sale hits. This is when digital games can come into their own. Sony is renowned for its cheap digital sales, slashing ridiculous percentages off PS5 and PS4 titles. It's picking your moment to strike that will benefit most when it comes to cheap digital PS5 games.