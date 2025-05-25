I regret not waiting to grab Astro Bot after spotting this early Memorial Day PS5 Slim bundle deal

The recent influx of price hikes might have put you off adding Sony's pixel-pusher to your gaming setup, but this month's Memorial Day PS5 deals are here to soften the blow.

On the lead up to the big sales day on May 26, there's everything from major savings on recent PS5 games, controllers, and headsets, but it's the current PS5 bundle deals floating around that have caught my attention. Most notably, you can get this PS5 Slim Disc Edition Astro Bot bundle for just $449.99 at PS Direct right now. Separately, the PS5 Slim and Astro Bot are available for $499.99 and $59.99, respectively, so you're saving a mighty $109.99 by choosing this bundle instead.

PS5 Slim Disc Edition Astro Bot bundle| $449.99 at PS Direct

Save $109.99 - On its own, a PS5 Slim Disc Edition console would set you back $499.99, but for $50 less, you're getting the console and a $59.99 digital copy of Astro Bot too. Altogether, by grabbing this bundle over the standalone Slim, you're saving $109.99 in total, which makes it one of the best early Memorial Day deals I've spotted so far. Buy it if: ✅ 1TB onboard storage is enough for your digital PS5 games

✅ You want to play physical PS5 games too

✅ You have older PS4 games

✅ You want to play Astro Bot



Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer the graphical upgrades of the PS5 Pro

❌ You only play digital games

You can find Astro Bot on the US PlayStation online store for $59.99 right now. But with this bundle, you get the nostalgia-inducing adventure for nothing, meaning you get to keep that extra $59.99 in cash (as well as the $50 off the console) for even more games. Which can include physical copies too, as this deal includes the PS5 Disc Edition model.



This PS5 bundle is currently out of stock at other big US retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. So I recommend grabbing this deal while you still can as there's no guessing how long it'll still be available, even directly from PlayStation.

Should you buy the PS5 Slim Astro Bot bundle?

I pre-ordered Astro Bot and received it on launch day, but as much as I absolutely adored the charming, nostalgic platformer, I wish I had waited for this PS5 Slim bundle instead. Not only is my dusty 5-year-old launch PS5 a bit worse for wear, and so a Slim upgrade would be more than welcome (especially to save some shelf space), but I could have gotten the game practically for free, which is a bargain even without the extra $50 off the Slim console.



If you've been struggling over what PS5 to pick up, the disc edition Slim is a great choice and the one I'd recommend the most. Not only will you be able to grab a cheap PlayStation Plus deal and download a ton of digital games on its 1TB worth of onboard storage, but its disc tray means you aren't limited in how you build up your game library.



One of my favorite aspects of this Sony gaming generation is that physical PS5 games get marginally cheaper over time. I've been able to build up a massive physical PS5 game collection by waiting months, and sometimes just weeks, for prices to drop on new releases. For example, I've been playing the Yakuza/Like a Dragon game series since the PS3 era, but have been putting off grabbing the latest releases. Now, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is just $29.99 at Amazon, which secures it as my next physical pickup.

Of course, the shining star of this bundle deal is of course, the digital copy of Astro Bot. I still need to platinum it and finish all the free DLC that's been added since release, but it's easily one of the best games I've experienced on the PS5 to date. Hardcore Sony fans will delight in recognizing all the past PlayStation game easter eggs, and it remains one of the few releases that truly makes the most out of the PS5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback tech.



But what's extra neat about this PS5 Slim bundle is that, yes, you get a digital copy of Astro Bot without the extra cost, but you also get Astro's Playroom. The latter comes with every PS5, no matter the model, so that's double the Astro fun without breaking the bank.



Alternatively, if you aren't fussed about physical games, you can grab the Astro Bot PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle for just $463.96 at Walmart, which saves you $45 on the digital edition console, and you still get a free copy of Astro Bot to enjoy.

