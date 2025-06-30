Hideo Kojima was "so bummed" Death Stranding 2 Easter eggs were "revealed on social media right away," but "I'm retweeting all these things so the blame is on me"
Death Stranding 2 is a meaty game full of secrets and Easter eggs to uncover, but you might've already seen a few of those discoveries on social media rather than by playing the game for yourself. Director Hideo Kojima is pretty bummed that people are already getting spoilers, but he's willing to admit that he's shared a few of those spoilers himself.
On stage at the London stop of the Death Stranding World Tour 2, host Geoff Keighley asked Kojima if there was anything about the response from fans that had surprised him, noting that people are "going crazy" about pizza man. That prompted a pretty intense "pizza man" chant from the crowd.
"Pizza man, yeah," Kojima responded via translator. "I put so much Easter eggs in there, but I was so bummed because it was all revealed on social media right away. It has not even been a week since we released the game."
But, Kojima admitted, "I'm retweeting all these things, so the blame is on me."
Kojima's always been a pretty prolific retweeter of fan responses to his work, and his Twitter feed has only gotten busier since the release of Death Stranding 2. If you scroll far enough, you'll certainly see more than a few screenshots and video clips of the game's most bizarre moments. I won't go into too much detail here, because a few of these things you might prefer to discover on your own.
During the London appearance, Kojima noted that he's "happy with the scores, thank you," as Death Stranding 2's Metacritic settles at 90. I guess he's over that fear that too many people would like the game.
