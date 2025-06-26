Death Stranding 2's cameos don't stop at celebrities and vtubers - Pac-Man shows up with a playable mini-game set on the open world's map

Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2 are full of seemingly random crossovers - remember that Red Bull ad or Conan O'Brien cameo in the first game - but a new Pac-Man mini-game might take the cake as the coolest so far.

You don't need to go digging through the game to find what it looks like, either. Kojima Productions showed off the cool collab in a new social media post, which sees Sam Porter Bridges eat one singular slice of pizza until the rest is shaped like the arcade icon. Coincidence? Hell no. Sam then starts playing actual Pac-Man, sound effects included, on the game's actual map.

Of course, Death Stranding 2's map isn't shaped like the arcade cabinet's straightforward corridors, so you'll instead be munching up ghosts along the map's various borders, which is very cool. Even cooler is that eating up the ghosts will apparently make in-game BTs also disappear, meaning Pac-Man himself exists as an actual entity in Kojima's universe.

DEATH STRANDING WORLD STRAND TOUR 2 in TOKYO – Breaking News 📢DEATH STRANDING 2 ✕ PAC-MANA special collaboration has come to life‼️Check out the PAC-MAN collaboration movie!Note: Gameplay language is Japanese only.#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/QUJfVATwxaJune 26, 2025

There doesn't seem to be any guide on how to unlock mini-game so far - at least not from my Google searches - but it looks like it's connected to the game's pizza delivery system, so just help the pizza man and hope for the best, I guess.

Hideo Kojima's no stranger to adding whatever, really, to his games. Heck, Death Stranding 2 even features a cameo from Usada Pekora, the ultra popular vtuber who just so happens to also be Kojima's favorite. There might be a few more out of pocket secrets waiting in the full game, too.

