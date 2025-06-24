This early Prime Day controller deal drops my go-to gamepad under $30
EasySMX X10 | $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Save $23 - The EasySMX X10 has dropped to a record-low price at Amazon, but this offer is reserved for Prime members only. I've only ever seen this PC and Switch gamepad hit $29.99 in past sales, so that 46% discount is working particularly hard for you this week.
Buy it if:
✅ You like clicky face buttons
✅ You want a no-fuss connection
✅ You'll use extra back buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need an Xbox controller
Amazon Prime Day may be two weeks away, but that's not stopping the EasySMX X10 from taking its own early discount. Prime members can save 46% on the PC and Switch controller this week, which is excellent considering this is the very same gamepad I have in my setup at all times.
The X10 has dropped to a record-breaking $26.99 at Amazon. That's a $23 discount off the $49.99 MSRP. I've never seen this model drop below $29.99 in the past and even that's a solid rate for one of the best PC controllers on the market.
The EasySMX X10 sits proudly on my shelf at all times and has done since I first reviewed it last year. I love a tactile, clicky face button - but most gamepads offering these snappier switches come from Razer, and that means a serious price tag. I've got everything I need for a fraction of the price here; clacky buttons, Hall effect sticks, back bumpers, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection. That's all without dropping $200 on the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.
Should you buy the EasySMX X10?
I'd recommend the EasySMX X10 to anyone looking for a budget controller on PC first and foremost. I've experienced nothing but a solid connection when connected to my gaming laptop setup via the included 2.4GHz dongle and sitting at my desk. Unfortunately, the X10 can struggle with a larger distance so I wouldn't recommend it to those looking for a gamepad to pair with a docked Nintendo Switch or Asus ROG Ally - at least not if you're planning on sitting more than six feet away.
It's those clicky face buttons that make all the difference here. Sure, you can spend the same amount of cash on a cheap wired Xbox Series X controller to use at your gaming desk, but not all will offer these kinds of switches. With a crisp clack, these face buttons feel far more responsive in the hands and make for easier repeat presses in my experience. Whether you simply prefer the feel or you're after just a little extra speed, these mechanical switches are well worth investigating.
