Memorial Day PS5 deals: what we expect from Sony's console, games, VR, and more

Memorial Day PS5 deals are set to provide plenty of opportunities to walk away with Sony's next-gen console and a boatload of top titles for less. If you've been holding off on making the upgrade or have been waiting until there are plenty of new games worth playing, now's the time to invest.

Since the beginning of 2023, we've been coming across more PS5 deals and bundles. Just recently, Sony announced a Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle as well as dropping the cost of its God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle by $50. This is only set to continue with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth all due out in 2023.

Even better, stock shortages are pretty much coming to an end now. While the likes of Amazon might sell out occasionally, Best Buy, Walmart and the many, many other retailers out there are getting a constant supply of the console so you can start playing as soon as possible. It's something we've found by regularly updating our PS5 price and bundle hub over the past couple of years.

No matter what you're after, we will be rounding up all the best Memorial Day PS5 deals in one place. In the meantime, you can find exactly what we expect to see on the big day below.

When do Memorial Day PS5 deals start? Memorial Day 2023 is set to take place on Monday, May 29th, 2023. That said, Memorial Day PS5 deals will start appearing during the weekend beforehand, so expect offers from May 27th, 2023. These will likely carry through until the big day, and some might even last until the Wednesday (May 31st), however, we always recommend jumping on a deal there and there. Why? Because while that deal might be available for the full duration, stock might not be. So when it's gone, it's gone for good.

When will Memorial Day PS5 deals end? Memorial Day PS5 deals are expected to end at midnight on May 29th, 2023, however some deals are likely to continue afterwards. It's never worth risking it to see if they do hang on, so if you see something you want – get it. Still, we wouldn't be surprised to see Memorial Day deals running until the Wednesday afterwards (May 31st).

What to expect from Memorial Day PS5 deals in 2023

(Image credit: Future)

More than two years on from the launch of the PlayStation 5, stock of the next-gen console is now regularly available. We're expecting retailers to slash the price of various bundles, such as the official God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundles. The former recently took a $50 discount to $509 and there's a chance it might slip underneath the $500 mark.

Outside of Memorial Day, there are few opportunities throughout the year to pick up some cheap PS5 games either. Sony's first-party titles, now arriving at an MSRP of $70, will be the ones to keep an eye on. Think The Last of Us Part 1, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. New 2023 releases in general, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Surivivor, Forspoken and Dead Space Remake will all likely drop in price too. We've already seen the first price cut for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor recently.

With PSVR 2 released onto the market, Sony will be wanting to entice more PS5 owners to pick up the VR hardware. While only available for a few months, we can see some further incentives being added to the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, be that a small price cut or another game added.

Another good opportunity will be accessories. After a new PS5 DualSense controller? Or fancy picking up a Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset? How about a Thrustmaster racing wheel to take Gran Turismo to the next level? All of this and more will be available at cheaper prices than usual, if history is anything to go off. We'd also check out PS Plus deals, with annual offers commonly being slashed or even a cheaper way to upgrade to PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium.

We're rounding up plenty more offers, including the best PS5 price and bundles on the market today, the best cheap PS5 game sales as well as the best cheap PS5 SSD deals in May 2023. Additionally, we're also rounding up the best Memorial Day laptop deals and Memorial Day monitor deals as well. Or if you want to experience the latest next-gen games in style, take a look at the best Memorial Day TV deals.